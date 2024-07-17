Boatfayre opens duty free shop at Elizabeth Terminal in Jersey

Boatfayre has opened a new duty free shop inside the Elizabeth Terminal ferry terminal in Saint Helier, Jersey.

The facility, which launched on 11 July, provides a brand new shopping experience for foot passengers after passing though security.

“We are pleased to be expanding our duty free outlet, from passengers on visiting yachts that we have served for many years, to include ferry passengers,” said David Williams, Managing Director of Boatfayre.

“We will ensure that we offer a varied assortment of goods to suit travellers’ needs, and will soon be launching a dedicated website.”

Boatfayre has run a duty free service for passengers arriving on visiting yachts for 21 years, and offers a wide range of liquor, beverages, tobacco and locally produced items.

Harbour Master, Captain Bill Sadler, said: “I’m pleased that we have entered into an agreement with long-term harbour business Boatfayre, to offer our foot passengers the opportunity to buy duty free goods before travelling on the ferry.

“The shop which used to be at the terminal closed during Covid and we have been looking for an opportunity to open a similar service since then.

“This is one of a number of changes we are planning at Elizabeth Terminal to improve the experience for passengers.”

Elizabeth Terminal is served by Condor Ferries (operating passenger and car ferry services to Guernsey, Poole, Portsmouth and St. Malo) and Manches Iles Express (offering passenger services to France and the other Channel Islands).

The turnover of Ports of Jersey increased year-on-year (yoy) to £50.5 million in 2023 – an uplift of £5 milliom from 2022 (£45.5m), with the airport contributing £26.3m and the harbour £24.2m.

According to the company’s annual report, the balanced contribution from the airport and the harbour has been consistent since 2020, signifying a ‘modal shift in the aviation income model since the pandemic, coupled with diversification of harbour income streams with the expansion of the marine services business line’.

Passenger numbers increased yoy to 1.46 million and 467,000 for the airport and the harbour respectively in 2023, yet both figures remain below 2019 levels (of 1.7m and 648,000).

‘This is reflective of the prolonged recovery in the travel industry post the pandemic,’ states the report. ‘Ports has continued to diversify and grow alternative income streams, particularly the marine services sector, to ensure robust and secure revenue levels, to support the levels of investment needed in critical island infrastructure’.

