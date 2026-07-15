Boots to open new travel retail store at Belfast City Airport

Image Credit: Boots

Boots is continuing to expand its travel retail presence with the opening of a new airside store at Belfast City Airport, creating 13 permanent jobs alongside additional seasonal opportunities.

Opening on 22 July, the new store is located in the airport’s Departure Lounge and marks Boots’ second airport investment in Belfast this summer. The opening forms part of the retailer’s wider investment strategy in Northern Ireland and its continued focus on enhancing key travel locations.

Designed to serve passengers on the move, the store will offer a curated range of health, beauty, wellness and travel essentials, alongside Boots’ popular Meal Deal proposition.

The beauty offer will include trending skincare brands such as Byoma, Anua and Bubble, in addition to Boots’ own No7 skincare range.

“We’re delighted to be opening a new store at Belfast City Airport, further strengthening our presence in Northern Ireland and building on our continued investment across the region,” said Julie Murphy, Vice President, London & Travel Division at Boots.

“We know convenience is incredibly important for customers when they’re travelling, which is why we’ve designed this store to offer a carefully selected range of health, beauty and travel essentials, alongside popular skincare brands and great-value food options.”

Caroline Rowan, Head of Commercial Development at Belfast City Airport, added: “The arrival of Boots will be a fantastic addition to our retail offering, reinforcing our commitment to delivering a seamless passenger experience and making it even easier for passengers to pick up everything they need before they fly.

“As the UK and Ireland’s most convenient airport, our partnership with Boots reflects our focus on creating an airport experience that works for everyone, ensuring our passengers benefit from a modern, relevant and suitable retail offering that meets the needs of today’s travellers.”

The Belfast City Airport store will trade seven days a week, opening from 5am daily, with closing times varying between 7pm and 8.15pm depending on the day.

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