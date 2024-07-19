Bubble Skincare launches into key UK airport locations through Boots

By Faye Bartle |

Bubble Skincare has launched at key UK airport locations through Boots stores.

Bubble Skincare has expanded into an additional 222 Boots stores across the UK and Ireland, including into key airport locations such as Heathrow and Gatwick. 

The move is a key part of the growth strategy for the US brand of ‘dermatologist-developed scientific skincare’, which champions self-confidence and is on a mission to ‘give everyone access to affordable, high-quality, effective skincare’.

“We’ve been working to supercharge our international expansion and deepen our UK presence, and we knew that Boots airport locations would play a key role in achieving this,” said Shai Eisenman, Founder and CEO of Bubble Skincare.

“Bubble aims to provide our community with everything they want (and deserve) from a skincare brand — premium and efficacious formulations, fun branding and packaging, and accessibility.

“Being available in airport locations across the UK helps us further this goal as UK airports see millions of travellers annually, ultimately providing Bubble with access to a diverse and high-volume customer base.”

The airport locations that Bubble is now available in, through Boots are: Edinburgh Airport; Gatwick (North and South); Luton Airport; Heathrow (T5, T4, T3 and T2), Stansted Airport, Manchester Airport (T2) and Bristol Airport.

Moon Walk is one of nine new products to launch in the Bubble Skincare range.

Bubble sells one Slam Dunk hydrating moisturiser every 10 seconds, says the company.

Nine new products have recently been introduced to the range: Water Slide, Moon Walk, First Class, Soft Launch, Magic Melt, Super Cuties Kit, New Faces Kit, EU Solar Mate SPF30 and EU Plus One SPF30. 

