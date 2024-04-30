Bulgaria’s Sofia International Airport home to new Avolta walkthrough

By Luke Barras-hill |

Jesus Caballero, CEO of SOF Connect.

Global travel retailer Avolta and Sofia International Airport operator SOF Connect have opened a new walkthrough retail store at Terminal 2.

Executives from Avolta and SOF Connect last week celebrated the official opening of the new 1,733sq m shop, which builds on Avolta’s contract win in 2022.

Located post-security boasts, it boasts a 365sq m beauty area, including an exclusive corner for Victoria’s Secret.

Avolta claims the walkthrough ‘sets a new benchmark for travel retail in Eastern European airports’.

Renowned fashion labels such as Longchamp, Furla and Guess selling the latest leather accessory collections add to the mix, together with a dedicated zone of almost 200sq m showcasing local products.

Meanwhile, a ‘Taste of Sofia’ tasting bar offers passengers to chance to try an assortment of local wines and spirits.

“We are immensely proud to unveil this new store to travellers,” commented Emil Georgiev, General Manager Bulgaria, Avolta.

L-R: Walter Seib, CEO Northern, Central and Eastern Europe; Avolta; Jesus Caballero, CEO SOF Connect; and Anna Natova, Deputy Minister of Transport and Communications.

“The opening marks a significant milestone in Avolta’s commitment to contribute to transforming Sofia Airport into a five-star facility, where travellers are more than happy to spend time.

“We would like to thank SOF Connect for the trust they’ve shown in us, and everyone at Avolta that has been involved in bringing this store to life, from the initial store concept, to the efforts of the local team to make all of this happen.”

Jesus Caballero, Chief Executive Officer of SOF Connect added: “We are delighted to have this brand new and first of a kind Avolta’s duty-free walk-through store as part of our retail offering and it fits perfectly with our ongoing commitment to provide a five-star shopping experience for our passengers.”

READ MORE: Avolta boosts airside contracts at Burgas and Varna airports in Bulgaria

Most popular

rss
image description image description
International

TR Consumer Forum: Agenda & speakers revealed

Influential speakers will unpack the most effective strategies for understanding and engaging...

image description image description
Middle East

Saudia Arabia's KKIA unfurls T3 duty free expansion

King Khalid International Airport (KKIA) has unveiled the first stage of its much-vaunted duty...

image description image description
International

OUT NOW: March/April Leading Americas Operators

The TRBusiness March/April 2024 edition boasting the inimitable leading Americas Operators...

image description

In the Magazine

TRBusiness Magazine is free to access. Read the latest issue now.

E-mail this link to a friend

In case you missed it...

left
image description
Changi Airport lends big support to APTRA networking lunch in Singapore Asia & Pacific
image description
JFK T6 advances retail and F&B bidding round The Americas
image description
Lotte Duty Free hosts largest ever online sales bonanza offering up to 70% off Asia & Pacific
image description
Pernod Ricard GTR, ARI & Redbreast launch Cuatro Barriles Edition at DUB Europe
image description
Avolta teams up with Tissot and NBA for mixed-reality passenger activation The Americas
image description
Lotte Duty Free launches liquor & tobacco store at Gimpo Airport Asia & Pacific
image description
Summit of the Americas attracts 1,207 registered delegates over two full days The Americas
image description
London Gatwick joins Natural Partnership CIC's Sussex Six campaign Europe
image description
John Moriarty takes top job at Retail inMotion as LSG realigns business International
image description
Jewel Changi Airport celebrates fifth anniversary with new shows and stores Asia & Pacific
right