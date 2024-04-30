Bulgaria’s Sofia International Airport home to new Avolta walkthrough

Global travel retailer Avolta and Sofia International Airport operator SOF Connect have opened a new walkthrough retail store at Terminal 2.

Executives from Avolta and SOF Connect last week celebrated the official opening of the new 1,733sq m shop, which builds on Avolta’s contract win in 2022.

Located post-security boasts, it boasts a 365sq m beauty area, including an exclusive corner for Victoria’s Secret.

Avolta claims the walkthrough ‘sets a new benchmark for travel retail in Eastern European airports’.

Renowned fashion labels such as Longchamp, Furla and Guess selling the latest leather accessory collections add to the mix, together with a dedicated zone of almost 200sq m showcasing local products.

Meanwhile, a ‘Taste of Sofia’ tasting bar offers passengers to chance to try an assortment of local wines and spirits.

“We are immensely proud to unveil this new store to travellers,” commented Emil Georgiev, General Manager Bulgaria, Avolta.

“The opening marks a significant milestone in Avolta’s commitment to contribute to transforming Sofia Airport into a five-star facility, where travellers are more than happy to spend time.

“We would like to thank SOF Connect for the trust they’ve shown in us, and everyone at Avolta that has been involved in bringing this store to life, from the initial store concept, to the efforts of the local team to make all of this happen.”

Jesus Caballero, Chief Executive Officer of SOF Connect added: “We are delighted to have this brand new and first of a kind Avolta’s duty-free walk-through store as part of our retail offering and it fits perfectly with our ongoing commitment to provide a five-star shopping experience for our passengers.”

