Burberry and Frankfurt Airport Retail unveil second store at Frankfurt Airport

By Benedict Evans |

An exterior look at the new Burberry store in Frankfurt Airport, the second at the German airport.

Burberry and Frankfurt Airport Retail (FAR), the JV between Gebr. Heinemann and airport operator Fraport AG, have opened a new store at Frankfurt Airport, found in the non-Schengen area of Terminal 1 in Atrium Z.

It is the second Burberry store at Frankfurt Airport, and inside the new store, travelers can purchase pieces such as the classic Burberry trench coat for men and women, in addition to the Spring 2024 collection of clothes, shoes and accessories including bags, scarves, belts and hats.

“With the new Burberry store, we are offering travelers at Frankfurt Airport another exceptional shopping experience in the luxury segment. We are very proud to bring Burberry’s special flair and ‘British chic’ to life in the atrium of Pier Z,” explained Richard Hoyer, Managing Director of FAR.

Jan Richter, Director Purchasing Fashion, Accessories, Watches, and Jewelry at Gebr. Heinemann, said: “We are delighted to be able to create another great shopping incentive for travelers and offer them an even more spectacular assortment now.

The new store transports Burberry’s DNA directly into the terminal and brings a touch of London to Frankfurt. We highly value the very constructive and cooperative partnership with FAR and Burberry and the trust that was put in us.”

The Equestrian Knight Design logo, a hallmark of the brand for 120 years, has been refreshed under Chief Creative Officer Daniel Lee and features across both the collection and store.

Nina Kristin Gür, Head of Retail Key Account Management at Fraport AG, added: “We are very happy to welcome a second Burberry boutique at Frankfurt Airport.

Both the new store concept and the product range ideally reflect the combination of the brand’s long heritage and forward-looking ideas. The brand therefore fits perfectly with the expectations our discerning international passengers have of a European airport.”

In addition, the concept picks up on elements of London architecture with the use of limestone, cast iron and furniture made from elm wood.

Frank Van Loon, President EMIA at Burberry, provided further comment: “We are excited to be opening the doors to our new travel retail store at Frankfurt Airport’s Atrium Z and to invite all at the terminal to discover the world of Burberry.

Reflecting our new creative vision, the store takes inspiration from the architecture of London, offering customers a unique opportunity to explore our latest collections and iconic pieces in a British luxury setting.”

image description

