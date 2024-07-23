Cadbury unwraps 200-year anniversary activations at UK airports

By Faye Bartle |

Cadbury’s 200th anniversary

Spin to Win campaign at Birmingham Airport.

Mondelez World Travel Retail (WTR) is launching a series of activations to celebrate the 200th anniversary of Cadbury at leading UK airports from June to September.

The summer campaign been designed to amplify Cadbury’s rich heritage while giving back to consumers for their loyalty and support with a flurry of great giveaways.

From 25 June to 25 July, Birmingham Airport is hosting a Spin to Win campaign. Passengers spending a minimum of £9 on any Cadbury product can spin the wheel for a chance to win prizes such as luggage tags, travel mugs, notebooks and beach towels, as well as an Instax camera.

Those who don’t land on a prize section can still leave happy with a Cadbury chocolate sample.

More anniversary activations are being brought to life throughout July until the end of September at airports including London Heathrow, Gatwick North & South, Stansted, Birmingham, Manchester and Glasgow.

Cadbury’s 200th anniversary

The campaign’s key messaging, ‘Born in Great Britain, Loved Around the World’, pays homage to the brand’s rich heritage.

“There are no two better words to describe Cadbury than joy and generosity, and that is exactly what we are bringing to travellers this summer through our exciting activations,” said Beatriz De Otto, Head of Customer Marketing, Mondelez WTR.

“This is our way of giving back to everyone who has made Cadbury a part of their lives and their history – 200 years is no small milestone, and we are grateful for the continued loyalty, love and support from our consumers.

“We hope these campaigns add an extra dose of delight to every journey and that passengers enjoy these activations as much as Cadbury has enjoyed being a part of their celebrations for two centuries.”

Cadbury’s 200th anniversary

Mondelez WTR’s 200-year anniversary activations for Cadbury are running at leading UK airports from June to September.

The anniversary initiative is part of Cadbury’s commitment to ensuring ‘Everyone Wins with Cadbury’, aligning with its core value of generosity, which is conveyed through the brand’s ‘Glass and a Half’ symbol.

The campaign’s key messaging, ‘Born in Great Britain, Loved Around the World’, pays homage to the brand story, from being established in Great Britain in 1824 to becoming a household name around the world.

The brand’s most recent launch in travel retail is limited-edition Cadbury Dairy Milk 850g tablets, which were unveiled in the channel last month (June 2024).

Adding to the 200th anniversary celebrations is a collaboration with Expedia, which gives travellers purchasing at least two Cadbury products the chance to win £200 worth of travel credits for hotel discounts.

