Campari Group GTR transforms Nice Airport for Cannes Film Festival
By Benedict Evans |
Campari Group Global Travel Retail (Campari Group) took over Nice Airport across multiple tocuhpoints to celebrate its partnership with Cannes Film Festival.
For the third consecutive year, Campari was Official Partner to the Festival de Cannes, held from 14-25 May.
As part of this partnership, Campari hosted a series of exclusive events and activations in Cannes including the Campari Lounge, which will serve as a hub for filmmakers and celebrities.
Biancamaria Sansone, Marketing & CCM (Channel & Customer Marketing) Director of Global Travel Retail at Campari Group, commented: “Campari has long been associated with the worlds of arts and the cinema. The Festival de Cannes is a wonderful opportunity to engage with travellers, heightening their awareness and connection to the event from the moment they arrive at the airport.
This year’s activations at Nice Airport are designed to transform the travel experience into an immersive extension of the Festival itself.”
Paxsmart, a provider of traveller research to brand companies operating in travel retail, estimated one million travellers were present during the festival, and Campari said its aim was to the amplify the festival experience with premium visibility as part of its substantial – and targeted – media investment in the proceedings.
Cinema-ready
Upon arrival at Nice Airport, travellers were welcomed by over 50 media banners, strategically positioned in Terminal 1 and Terminal 2.
The aperitif brand noted this approach exemplifies its commitment to integrating digital enhancements with traditional hospitality.
Campari Group also transformed the airport departures with a digital “Last Red Carpet” experience, leading to a dedicated activation space within the Lagardère shop.
This red carpet activation featured visually striking designs which Campari noted were mimetic of the that mirror the climatic close of the film festival. Travellers were invited to photograph these designs in the ‘farewell tunnel’, and the red carpet also led to a Lagardère in-store activation.
A Toast to Cinema
At the heart of Terminal 1 Departures, Campari’s in-store activation within the Lagardère Duty Free shop offered a sampling of a Campari Negroni crafted by trained bartenders, complemented by the opportunity to take home a signature Campari Negroni glass with every bottle purchase.
To enhance visibility, a limited-edition Campari Film Festval 3L bottle, dedicated to the Cannes Film Festival, was also on display.
Campari Group’s presence extended beyond media spaces and in-store activations to Lagardère food service concepts, strengthening the connection with on-trade outlets within the airport, and Campari Group noted this was designed to create a festival atmosphere during moments of celebration, allowing travellers to consume Campari beverages at various bars and eateries.
Victoire Gueugnier, Director Merchant Beverage (Duty Free) at Lagardère Travel Retail, commented: “By integrating Campari Group GTR’s iconic offerings within our duty-free and foodservice concepts, we are sejng a new benchmark for future activations in global travel retail that cater to travellers’ growing desire for culturally-relevant experiences.
This collaboration goes beyond enhancing the airport experience; it represents our most innovative expression of how strategic partnerships can elevate the consumer journey.”