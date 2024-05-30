Campari Group GTR transforms Nice Airport for Cannes Film Festival

Campari Group Global Travel Retail (Campari Group) took over Nice Airport across multiple tocuhpoints to celebrate its partnership with Cannes Film Festival.

For the third consecutive year, Campari was Official Partner to the Festival de Cannes, held from 14-25 May.

As part of this partnership, Campari hosted a series of exclusive events and activations in Cannes including the Campari Lounge, which will serve as a hub for filmmakers and celebrities.

Biancamaria Sansone, Marketing & CCM (Channel & Customer Marketing) Director of Global Travel Retail at Campari Group, commented: “Campari has long been associated with the worlds of arts and the cinema. The Festival de Cannes is a wonderful opportunity to engage with travellers, heightening their awareness and connection to the event from the moment they arrive at the airport.

This year’s activations at Nice Airport are designed to transform the travel experience into an immersive extension of the Festival itself.”

Paxsmart, a provider of traveller research to brand companies operating in travel retail, estimated one million travellers were present during the festival, and Campari said its aim was to the amplify the festival experience with premium visibility as part of its substantial – and targeted – media investment in the proceedings.