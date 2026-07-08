Cartwright & Butler expands Scottish TR range with St Andrews Flag Tin

By Naomi Chadderton |

Image Credit: Cartwright & Butler
Cartwright & Butler expands Scottish TR range with St Andrews Flag Tin

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Cartwright & Butler has expanded its UK travel retail portfolio with the launch of a new Scotland St Andrews Flag Tin, available exclusively through Avolta’s World Duty Free stores across Scotland.

Joining the brand’s permanent Signature Tins collection, the new format contains 150g of Cartwright & Butler’s all-butter shortbread finished with demerara sugar and is presented in a St Andrews Flag design celebrating Scottish heritage. As with the brand’s latest biscuit tins, the reverse of the pack features an image of the shortbread to help shoppers identify the contents while browsing.

The launch follows the success of Cartwright & Butler’s first-ever Scottish high-profile promotion at Edinburgh Airport earlier this year, where a pastel-themed activation showcased the brand’s shortbread range and duo packs through product sampling, brand ambassadors and dedicated staff training.

According to the company, the campaign generated strong commercial results, increasing year-to-date revenue and securing additional retail space within Avolta’s Scottish estate.

“We are delighted to be championing our Scottish travel retail offering, with the continued support of Avolta and World Duty Free,” said Cooper Arnett, Global Travel Retail Account Manager at Cartwright & Butler.

“Following the fantastic response to our Edinburgh Airport activation, we recognised an opportunity to further develop our souvenir collection with an exclusive design that celebrates Scottish heritage.

“The St Andrews Flag tin is a natural extension to our Signature range, and we’re very pleased with the look and feel of the finished result. We believe it offers travellers a premium keepsake that combines exceptional shortbread with distinctive Scottish design, and are confident it will resonate with travellers looking for premium, destination-inspired gifting in travel retail.”

The launch forms part of Cartwright & Butler’s strategy to develop premium, destination-inspired products tailored specifically to the travel retail channel, targeting shoppers seeking authentic local gifts and souvenirs.

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