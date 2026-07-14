Cartwright & Butler’s Post Box Tin delivers first class results in travel retail

Image Credit: Cartwright & Butler

Cartwright & Butler’s Post Box Tin – an exclusive in GTR for Avolta – has delivered standout results in UK travel retail, since its introduction in July 2025.

The company said the product is now the second-largest seller within its 200g biscuit range at Avolta. In addition to its original format, it is available in a new 2 x 150g duo pack, alongside the brand’s Great Britain Triple Chocolate Chunk Tin.

The Post Box Tin combines Cartwright & Butler’s Sea Salted Caramel Biscuits with packaging inspired by the traditional British post box. It was created in response to strong consumer demand for destination-led souvenirs and gifting options.

The tin’s distinctive design has helped secure prominent positioning in Avolta’s World Duty Free stores, including an HPP in Heathrow T3. This activation was among the airport’s strongest-performing promotional sites for Cartwright & Butler in 2025, generating a significant uplift in sales.

Cartwright & Butler Commercial Director Charlotte O’Neill commented: “The performance of the Post Box Tin demonstrates the strength of combining premium food products with a distinctive sense of place. Travel retail customers are increasingly looking for meaningful souvenirs and gifts that capture the spirit of their journey, and the Post Box Tin delivers exactly that.”

She added: “Its success with Avolta has validated our approach and shown how iconic British design, paired with exceptional product quality, can drive incremental growth and create a genuine standout presence in-store.

Image Credit: Cartwright & Butler

“We are very grateful for our partnership with Avolta, whose belief in the product and ongoing support throughout our travel retail journey have been key to building visibility, engaging shoppers, and unlocking the full potential of this concept.”

Avolta UK Commercial Director Eve Fifer noted: “Cartwright & Butler’s Post Box Tin is a strong example of the type of distinctive, destination-led product that resonates with travellers.

“Combining premium quality with a clear sense of place, it brings something memorable to the gifting offer in our World Duty Free stores in the UK, and we are pleased to have supported its introduction in travel retail.”

Looking ahead, Cartwright & Butler plans to build on the product’s momentum through additional activations. Six HPPs are now confirmed for 2026, across Heathrow T3 and T5, London Gatwick North and London Stansted.

READ NEXT: Cartwright & Butler expands Scottish TR range with St Andrews Flag Tin

READ NEXT: TFWA APEC: Cartwright & Butler targets Asia growth after strong GTR year

READ NEXT: Cartwright & Butler poised for debut presence at TFWA AP Exhibition