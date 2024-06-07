LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton (LVMH) has announced Catherine Newey as Managing Director of DFS Group Limited Europe.

Newey’s appointment is effective 17 June. She will report to DFS Group Chairman and CEO Benjamin Vuchot.

“Catherine is the perfect profile to lead our Europe business and our iconic retail stores La Samaritaine and Fondaco dei Tedeschi in Venice,” commented Vuchot. “I am confident that her great sense of leadership will take DFS to higher levels.”

Chris de Lapuente, Chairman and CEO of the Selective Retailing Division of LVMH, added: “I am delighted with Catherine’s appointment as Managing Director of DFS Europe. Her promotion illustrates once more the importance given to internal mobility within the Group.

“Thanks to her extensive marketing and retail experience at Louis Vuitton and at Le Bon Marché, she will be well positioned to share retail best practices to elevate the customer experience and strengthen the DFS proposition in Europe.”