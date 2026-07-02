CEETRA & Friends 2026 focuses on collaboration & commercial innovation

By Trbusiness Editor |

Image Credit: CEETRA
CEETRA Friends event 2026

The conference was held in Kranjska Gora, Slovenia.

The CEETRA (Central and Eastern European Travel Retail Association) & Friends 2026 event, held last month in Kranjska Gora, Slovenia, highlighted the importance of collaboration across the airport ecosystem.

Hosted by Fraport Slovenija – Ljubljana Airport in partnership with the Kranjska Gora Tourism Board, the annual conference combined business sessions with networking opportunities designed to encourage discussion between senior industry executives.

Opening the event, CEETRA President Andrzej Miłaszewicz emphasised the association’s role in strengthening cooperation between airports, retailers, brands and business partners across the region.

Ljubljana Airport CEO Juergen Deischl outlined the growing importance of integrating retail, F&B, services and technology to improve the passenger experience and enhance commercial performance. Luka Vrančič of the Kranjska Gora Tourism Board welcomed delegates on behalf of the host destination.

The conference programme examined how closer cooperation between airports, airlines, retailers, F&B operators, technology providers and research partners can support commercial growth.

Research from m1nd-set Founder Peter Mohn, airport F&B specialist Christopher Dunham-Haigh, and CEETRA Board Member Alan Bork explored how integrated planning between F&B and retail can improve passenger engagement and sales performance.

Image Credit: CEETRA
CEETRA Airport Commercial Ecosystem FB and TR session

The annual event combined business sessions with networking opportunities designed to encourage discussion between industry executives.

Delegates also received an update on Europe’s political, regulatory and market developments in a session delivered in cooperation with the European Travel Retail Confederation (ETRC).

A panel discussion moderated by Baltona CEO Wojciech Czernek examined how airports, airlines and retailers can respond to ongoing geopolitical, economic and regulatory challenges.

Panellists from LOT Polish Airlines, Poznań Airport and PORT Polska/CPK discussed how closer cooperation across the aviation sector would be key to long-term resilience and growth.

Image Credit: CEETRA
CEETRA e-bike tour

The conference’s social programme included an e-bike tour through the Planica Valley.

As host airport, Ljubljana Airport presented its commercial strategy, outlining its approach to integrating retail, F&B, parking and advertising across the passenger journey.

Further sessions focused on the use of data in commercial decision-making. Visa Consulting & Analytics demonstrated how payment data can provide insights into tourism flows and traveller behaviour, while Slovenian research company Arhea presented its passenger research programme developed with Fraport Slovenija.

The programme concluded with a presentation from PROprima on trends in airport F&B, and the growing role of hospitality concepts within the airport commercial offer.

Alongside the conference, delegates took part in networking activities in the Julian Alps, including an e-bike tour through the Planica Valley and evening events. The social programme also included celebrations marking Baltona’s 80th anniversary.

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