Charlotte Tilbury launches at Cyprus Duty Free in Larnaca Airport

Luxury beauty brand, Charlotte Tilbury has officially touched down in Cyprus, now available at Cyprus Duty Free in Larnaca Airport and online. This is the latest opening in the brand’s travel retail expansion with ARI, since opening ARI’s first Charlotte Tilbury travel retail counters at Dublin Airport Duty Free in November 2022.

Commenting on the launch, Andrew Baker, General Manager at Cyprus Duty Free said: “At Cyprus Duty Free, we’re committed to giving our customers experiences that excite. Working with Charlotte Tilbury, we have been able to bring something entirely new to the island of Cyprus as well as creating a premium beauty experience in store.

We continue to elevate our brand offering in store and online, creating new reasons to shop and ultimately bringing joy on your way across all touchpoints of the customer journey. It would be remiss of me also not to say a big ‘Ευχαριστώ Πολύ’ (‘Thank you’) to the Charlotte Tilbury team and everyone involved in bringing this project to such a successful conclusion. We are looking forward to many happy customers shopping this brilliant brand.”

“We have worked closely with the Charlotte Tilbury team over the past number of years to support their expansion into travel retail”, said Deirdre Devaney, ARI’s Global Head of Beauty. “After an incredibly successful launch with ARI at Dublin Airport Duty Free, we were excited to work with the team to grow their footprint across the ARI estate.

We understand that our customers want to shop their favourite brands, discover the latest products and trends, and enjoy great value while doing so, and we expect the brand to continue its exceptional performance at ARI. The team in Cyprus have created yet another special retail experience at Cyprus Duty Free to strengthen an already world-class proposition.”

Charlotte Tilbury MBE, commented: “I have always been obsessed with decoding on-the-go skincare and creating travel beauty looks that suit every destination and occasion.

It is so important for me to show that Charlotte Tilbury Beauty is more than just award-winning makeup and skincare, it’s a one-of-a-kind, transformative experience that is unmatched in the beauty space. At Charlotte Tilbury Beauty we are always innovating, and our new industry-disrupting travel retail strategy reflects our passion for creating breakthrough beauty experiences for customers on the ground, in the air, and around the world!”

