Chisinau International Airport (RMO) in Moldova has relaunched its retail and food & beverage open tender.

The fresh leasing round comes amid a tweak to the terms of the original tender, coupled with the failure to progress any candidates in the initial bid.

As reported, Moldova’s principal airport triggered an open tender earlier this year covering a single lot across various premises under a three-year contract (with the possible option to extend).

Amended legislation has paved the way for the new tender, with the previously single lot now divided into two parts covering travel retail and F&B and the terms of the contract extended to five years, respectively.

The single travel retail lot covers five units with a total area of 1,461.5sq m across the limited access area of the terminal, Express Lounge and airport territory (travel retail shop and storage premises).

The agreement may be prolonged should both parties agree to sign an additional annex and provided all contractual obligations are respected by the tenant.

The deadline for submissions for participation in the travel retail tender is Monday 24 June (17:00 local time).

The winner is due to be announced on Thursday 27 June ahead of the lease agreement signing on Thursday 4 July.

Starting monthly rent for the leased premises is €83,374,80 per month (excluding VAT) with the rent fixed for passengers of 2.8m.

With every increase of passenger traffic per 100,000, the rent will increase by 2% annually (rent will remain unchanged in the case of a passenger traffic decrease).

RMO’s existing travel retail operator is DFM, which according to its website operates branded stores on the border with Romania and Ukraine as well as at Chisinau Airport.

“The agreement will expire once a new agreement [is concluded] with a new operator,” confirmed an RMO source.

Lack of bids in first tender

TRBusiness gathers the original tender attracted one applicant and the bid did not progress due to the company not fulfilling all of the required submission conditions.

Situated 13 kilometres from the centre of Moldova’s capital city, RMO handled 2.83 million passengers in 2023, a circa 22% increase on 2022. It is forecasting three million passengers this year.

In a tender note, the operator says the creation of new units are intended to enhance the offer and local heritage to serve growing passenger demand.

The successful bidder will be required to provide services at quality standards aligned with those of top international airports in the European Union.

At the same time, they will be expected to organise and manage the takeover of commercial premises without causing disruption to passenger flows.

Separately, a competitive tender has been launched to lease F&B commercial space covering the restricted and common access areas in the terminal and Express Lounge within the airport premises, as well as a canteen over a total area of 4,781.3sq m.

The contract duration for the F&B lease is five years with the possibility of an extension.