Countdown to 21 September for four fashion units at Spain’s busiest airport

By Kevin Rozario |

Image Credit: Aena
Aena Group, airport tender fashion

Four fashion units are now available at MAD.

Spanish airport operator Aena has issued details for the lease of four spaces for single-brand fashion and accessories in terminals 1, 2, 3 and 4 at Adolfo Suarez-Madrid Barajas Airport (MAD). The bid deadline is 21 September.

The specifications were launched last Thursday for areas covering 197sq in the T1 level 1 non-Schengen departures area; 133sq m in T2’s level 1 departures; 101.4sq m in T3’s level 1 departures; and 120sq m in T4’s level 1 departures. Each fashion unit includes support areas measuring between 31sq m and 65sq m.

Contracts are for seven years, with the possibility of two extensions of one year each, or one extension for two years. Aena says that handovers will take place when the current lessor makes the tendered spaces available and are contingent upon the expiration of the current contracts for the spaces.

These dates vary, with two coming up on 8 and 14 September 2026, and two on 19 and 30 June 2027. New lessees are expected to commence business activities within a maximum of 60 days from their handover for two of the locations, and within 90 days for the remaining two.

Full details, including the minimum guarantees and financial requirements of bidders over the life of the contract, can be found here. For further inquiries, Aena’s commercial team can be contacted, in Spanish, at this email address: [email protected].

READ MORE: Aena releases a series of retail and F&B tenders

READ MORE: Aena in Q1: duty-free down, but F&B and speciality shops up

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