Dubai Duty Free houses 306 bottles of exclusive Loch Lomond single cask

By Luke Barras-hill |

First fill ex-bourbon casks and second fill oloroso hogshead barrels deliver a complement of flavours: from honey, vanilla, toffee apple and lemon, to dark chocolate, orange, marzipan and spiced ground ginger. 

Loch Lomond Group has teamed up with Dubai Duty Free (DDF) to release an exclusive single cask bottling.

Available from June, a mere 306 bottles of the unpeated single malt whisky (ABV 58.5%) priced at US$100 will be available to buyers at the travel retailer’s stores at Dubai International Airport Terminal 3 departures.

Distilled in 2014, the Scotch was initially aged in first fill ex-bourbon casks for seven years before being transferred in 2021 to second fill oloroso hogshead barrels to mature for a further 15 months.

Luke Maga, Loch Lomond Group Managing Director – Global Travel Retail, said: “Dubai Duty Free is a strategic partner of ours as we seek to expand the presence of Loch Lomond Group’s single malts at one of the world’s busiest international airports. Single cask formats play a key role in the growth of Loch Lomond Group’s business, supporting our core portfolio and addressing the consumer demand for exclusive, unique bottlings.”

Sharon Beecham, Senior Vice President – Purchasing at Dubai Duty Free, said: “We are delighted to partner with Loch Lomond on this exclusive single cask bottling, which is popular among whisky connoisseurs. Since the introduction of its global travel retail range of whiskies at Dubai Duty Free in 2017, we have seen the demand from this brand, and now, creating something special exclusively for our customers is a testament to our shared vision of providing unique and exclusive products.”

Growth for the award-winning independent Loch Lomond Distillery has accelerated in recent years, backed by increased investment and a refreshed focus.

Having secured a partnership with The R&A in 2018, Loch Lomond is once again supporting The Open Championship golf tournament at Royal Troon in Scotland, 14-21 July.

READ MORE: Loch Lomond Group all in on travel retail with exclusive collection

Most popular

rss
image description image description
International

OUT NOW: June/July issue + Top 10 Airports

The TRBusiness June/July 2024 edition, featuring the Top 10 Airports report, is now available...

image description image description
International

TR Consumer Forum 2024 photo gallery now live

The TR Consumer Forum 2024 was packed with memorable moments, from the very first networking...

image description image description
The Americas

Avolta expands US presence with 15-year contracts at John Wayne Airport

Avolta is set to grow its presence at John Wayne Airport in Orange County, California, through a...

image description

In the Magazine

TRBusiness Magazine is free to access. Read the latest issue now.

E-mail this link to a friend

In case you missed it...

left
image description
World Duty Free and One Water help raise funds for clean water projects Europe
image description
TR Consumer Forum 2024 photo gallery now live International
image description
Duty Free Holdings unveils La Boutique store at John Wayne Airport The Americas
image description
Nemiroff enters Egypt and Tunisia in partnership with Odyssey Group Africa
image description
ELC Travel Retail renews grant to EarthEcho International to mark WOD Sustainability
image description
D&G and QDF unveil pop-up store at Doha's Hamad International Airport Middle East
image description
Montréal DF launches Garden Event at Montréal-Trudeau International Airport The Americas
image description
Lindt & Sprüngli teams up with Avolta for new Salted Caramel chocolate range International
image description
TR Consumer Forum 2024: The rapid growth of Indian travel retail shoppers Asia & Pacific
image description
Paris CDG set for strong 2024 with Olympic Games fast approaching Europe
right