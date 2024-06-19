Loch Lomond Group has teamed up with Dubai Duty Free (DDF) to release an exclusive single cask bottling.

Available from June, a mere 306 bottles of the unpeated single malt whisky (ABV 58.5%) priced at US$100 will be available to buyers at the travel retailer’s stores at Dubai International Airport Terminal 3 departures.

Distilled in 2014, the Scotch was initially aged in first fill ex-bourbon casks for seven years before being transferred in 2021 to second fill oloroso hogshead barrels to mature for a further 15 months.

Luke Maga, Loch Lomond Group Managing Director – Global Travel Retail, said: “Dubai Duty Free is a strategic partner of ours as we seek to expand the presence of Loch Lomond Group’s single malts at one of the world’s busiest international airports. Single cask formats play a key role in the growth of Loch Lomond Group’s business, supporting our core portfolio and addressing the consumer demand for exclusive, unique bottlings.”

Sharon Beecham, Senior Vice President – Purchasing at Dubai Duty Free, said: “We are delighted to partner with Loch Lomond on this exclusive single cask bottling, which is popular among whisky connoisseurs. Since the introduction of its global travel retail range of whiskies at Dubai Duty Free in 2017, we have seen the demand from this brand, and now, creating something special exclusively for our customers is a testament to our shared vision of providing unique and exclusive products.”

Growth for the award-winning independent Loch Lomond Distillery has accelerated in recent years, backed by increased investment and a refreshed focus.

Having secured a partnership with The R&A in 2018, Loch Lomond is once again supporting The Open Championship golf tournament at Royal Troon in Scotland, 14-21 July.

