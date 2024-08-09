Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup to welcome racegoers back to Ascot

By Luke Barras-hill |

Ascot Racecourse will welcome visitors to the premier horse racing competition this weekend.

The Dubai Duty Free (DDF) Shergar Cup will make its much-anticipated return to Ascot Racecourse in the UK on Saturday 10 August.

A total of nine countries will be represented by an all-star lineup of leading international jockeys riding across four teams.

For the first time, an equal number of male and female riders will compete in the DDF Shergar Cup.

The Ladies’ Team is captained by Hayley Turner, appearing for a record-extending 17th time in the competition.

The Rest of the World Team will be captained by Australian five-time Group 1 victor Rachel King, while four-time champion flat jockey Bauryzhan Murzabayev leads the European Team and Dubai World Cup-winning jockey Tadgh O’Shea will captain the Great Britain & Ireland Team.

High stakes

A record £500,000/$638,000 is up for grabs across the six-race programme, with prize money paid down to tenth place in each race.

In addition, £25,000 in stable bonuses is available, split between the three leading yards.

Aside the competition, racegoers to Ascot will also be treated to the traditional post-event concert, which will feature a headline act from UK female group Sugababes.

Ministry of Sound Ibiza Anthems ft. Ellie Sax, Scouting For Girls, and a DJ set from Denise Van Outen will also keep visitors entertained.

Last year, the Ladies’ Team prevailed over Rest of the World. Pictured below lifting the cup is Hayley Turner, flanked by Hollie Doyle (left) and Saffie Osborne (right) alongside Duba Duty Free’s management team.

Asia & Pacific

Perth Airport invites bids for speciality retail units

Speciality retailers are being invited to submit proposals for four post-security retail sites...

image description image description
Europe

Heathrow brings in more retail; topples pax records

[UPDATE] London Heathrow Airport has further retail store openings in sight in the coming...

image description image description
Sustainability

TR Sustainability Week to return in December

TR Sustainability Week – the DF&TR industry’s first and only virtual event dedicated...

In the Magazine

TRBusiness Magazine is free to access. Read the latest issue now.

