Dublin and Cork Airport’s ARI stores undergo regionally inspired re-brand

By Benedict Evans |

Tom Byrne, Retail Director ARI Ireland and Ray Hernan, CEO of ARI at the official ribbon cutting in Dublin Airport Duty Free.

Under ARI, the travel retail stores at Dublin and Cork airports – formally known as ‘The Loop’ – have undergone a re-brand, and are now known as Dublin Airport Duty Free, and Cork Airport Duty Free respectively.

Aer Rianta International (ARI) noted the change has come as a result of its renewed focus on sense of place, which has become a key priority for the business in ensuring a commitment to creating authentic, immersive experiences which reflect and celebrate the essence of each location.

ARI added the new brand identity in Dublin and Cork elevates this by taking inspiration from the heritage of both cities and combining their cultural history, with the dynamism of the modern era.

Over 34 million passengers a year pass through both Dublin and Cork Airports, and ARI said it hopes the new refreshed branding will bring a greater alignment of the retail experience with ARI’s enhanced customer value proposition.

“We are incredibly excited to reveal our new re-brand of our stores at Dublin and Cork Airport,” said Tom Byrne, Retail Director ARI Ireland, who added: “We are the first and the last stops for travellers visiting this beautiful country and our goal is to inspire and engage our customers as they visit the Duty Free stores on their journey.

We are uniquely placed to be the showcase of both cities; their old souls and young hearts, representing the heritage and culture, juxtaposed with the vibrancy and modernism of both cities. We want to bring to life the energy and dynamism of our locations, and we do this by reflecting a clear sense of place for each city, for both Dublin and Cork.”

he re-brand is a continuation of ARI’s commitment to its ew strategic brand framework, which began in earnest in February 2023 with a new brand identity and brand expression – Joy on Your Way – creating a further point of difference for the pioneering travel retailer. This week has seen several celebrations within ARI, which included the marking of the National Day of Joy on 26 June.

The re-brand has been phasing in across the stores in Dublin and Cork, as well as appearing on the travel retailer’s social media channels and e-commerce website.

“This new re-brand of our businesses in Dublin and Cork marks a significant enhancement of our offering, reflecting the heritage of our operations at ARI as pioneers, through a contemporary and modern lens”, said Ray Hernan, Chief Executive Officer, ARI, adding:“It builds on our unique heritage spanning over 75 years, showing how we are evolving our proposition for future success.

It shows that we are serious about joy and what that means for our customers, and that isn’t just about a logo change; it is an ethos, an intention, an expression of who we are, and a fundamental commitment to elevating the overall customer proposition. Huge congratulations to the Ireland team on their dedication and commitment to delivering this transformative offering which will no doubt, excite and bring joy to our customers for years to come.”

The logos for both locations have been developed with each letter paying homage to the cities themselves.

In Dublin, the letters are acronyms (of a sort) for the following cultural locations: D marks the historical Georgian doorways at Merrion Square; U is for the vibrant umbrella street installation at South Anne Street; B stands for Dublin’s famous literary heritage depicted by a stack of books; L is for the statues of Dublin city such as Daniel O’Connell or Molly Malone; I accounts for the famous Spire of Dublin on O’Connell Street’ and N represents the modern architecture in the city such as at the Grand Canal.

In Cork, a similar pattern follows: C is for the River Lee running through Cork city; O harkens to Cork’s iconic English Market, trading since 1788;  R is a reminder of The Rebel County, which has been Cork’s moniker since the War of Independence; and finally K stands for the Old Head Lighthouse of Kinsale.

