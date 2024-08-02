Dutch airports to reinstate 100 ml rule for liquids in hand luggage

By Benedict Evans |

Electronics, such as laptops and phones, can still stay in hand luggage after 1 September 2024.

As of 1 September 2024, passengers will no longer be allowed to take liquids in containers larger than 100 ml in hand luggage across several airports in The Netherlands.

Despite previously relaxing the rules after the introduction of CT scanners, Amsterdam Schiphol Airport, Rotterdam Airport, The Hague Airport and Eindhoven Airport are going back to the international standard of 100 ml limits per package.

Royal Schiphol Group noted this change is not related to any revision in threat levels, rather the airports are following new guidelines from the European Commission regarding the installation of the new C3 scanners.

The C3 scanners have been deployed by airports in a limited number of countries, such as: Germany, Ireland, Italy, Lithuania, Malta, the Netherlands, and Sweden.

However, investments have been committed by airports in many other countries.

The Group emphasised it is taking several measures to inform travellers about the adjusted rules, such as information provision, and water collectors at security where travellers can empty their drink bottles.

Additional staff will also be deployed to inform passengers about the changed rules for liquids.

Olivier Jankovec, Director General for ACI Europe, provided a statement following the announcement: “Security is non-negotiable, it is at the very top of priorities for Europe’s airports. As such all airports will comply in full with the new restriction. However, the fact remains that those airports which have been early adopters of this new technology are being heavily penalised both operationally and financially.”

Jankovec went on to add: “Although this restriction is intended to be temporary, ACI Europe regrets the fact that no timeline and no process have been put in place to lift it. We, therefore, call on the European Commission and Member States to urgently develop a roadmap with set milestones to waive the current restrictions and restore the trust in the EU certification system for aviation security equipment.”

READ MORE: Extra time for airports’ 3D scanning technology delays end to liquids limit

READ MORE: Government U-turn on liquids affects six UK airports

Most popular

rss
image description image description
Asia & Pacific

Thailand set to end on-arrival duty free at airports

Airport duty free arrivals shops are to be shuttered across Thailand in a move that will choke...

image description image description
Asia & Pacific

Perth Airport invites bids for speciality retail units

Speciality retailers are being invited to submit proposals for four post-security retail sites...

image description image description
Europe

Avolta and Real Madrid debut hybrid concept at club’s hometown hub

Avolta has partnered with Real Madrid to open the football club's first outlet in an airport,...

image description

In the Magazine

TRBusiness Magazine is free to access. Read the latest issue now.

E-mail this link to a friend

In case you missed it...

left
image description
Pernod Ricard GTR reveals Martell Cordon Bleu Paris in time for Olympics Europe
image description
France's rail network attacked as Olympics loom Europe
image description
Lotte Duty Free holds GlenAllachie whisky class for VIP customers Asia & Pacific
image description
Ospree Duty Free launches shopping bonanza with electric car as grand prize Indian Sub Cont
image description
Dates and location for 2025 Summit of the Americas announced International
image description
TR Sustainability Week to return in December Sustainability
image description
Laura Lee O’Driscoll rises to ARI General Counsel and joins Executive team International
image description
The Singleton launches TR exclusive ‘Gardens of Abundance’ collection Asia & Pacific
image description
Lotte Duty Free launches third Young Travel Club following sell-out phases Asia & Pacific
image description
IAA announces new tender for retail units at Egypt and Jordan borders Middle East
right