Dutch airports to reinstate 100 ml rule for liquids in hand luggage

As of 1 September 2024, passengers will no longer be allowed to take liquids in containers larger than 100 ml in hand luggage across several airports in The Netherlands.

Despite previously relaxing the rules after the introduction of CT scanners, Amsterdam Schiphol Airport, Rotterdam Airport, The Hague Airport and Eindhoven Airport are going back to the international standard of 100 ml limits per package.

Royal Schiphol Group noted this change is not related to any revision in threat levels, rather the airports are following new guidelines from the European Commission regarding the installation of the new C3 scanners.

The C3 scanners have been deployed by airports in a limited number of countries, such as: Germany, Ireland, Italy, Lithuania, Malta, the Netherlands, and Sweden.

However, investments have been committed by airports in many other countries.

The Group emphasised it is taking several measures to inform travellers about the adjusted rules, such as information provision, and water collectors at security where travellers can empty their drink bottles.

Additional staff will also be deployed to inform passengers about the changed rules for liquids.

Olivier Jankovec, Director General for ACI Europe, provided a statement following the announcement: “Security is non-negotiable, it is at the very top of priorities for Europe’s airports. As such all airports will comply in full with the new restriction. However, the fact remains that those airports which have been early adopters of this new technology are being heavily penalised both operationally and financially.”

Jankovec went on to add: “Although this restriction is intended to be temporary, ACI Europe regrets the fact that no timeline and no process have been put in place to lift it. We, therefore, call on the European Commission and Member States to urgently develop a roadmap with set milestones to waive the current restrictions and restore the trust in the EU certification system for aviation security equipment.”

READ MORE: Extra time for airports’ 3D scanning technology delays end to liquids limit

READ MORE: Government U-turn on liquids affects six UK airports