Dutch Barn Vodka and FreeWorld Brands announce distribution deal

By Trbusiness Editor

Dutch Barn Vodka FreeWorld Brands

Dutch Barn Vodka is poised to take its first steps within the global travel retail channel.

FreeWorld Brands has signed a distribution deal with Dutch Barn Vodka, to expand the brand’s presence in key global destination airports, cruise lines and other core travel retail channels.

The move follows on from a major investment by celebrity Ricky Gervais in November 2023, which saw him become co-owner of Ellers Farm Distillery, which produces Dutch Barn Vodka. The brand is now set to take its first steps in the GTR channel.

Based in the heart of North Yorkshire, Ellers Farm Distillery launched Dutch Barn Vodka in 2022. It is hand-crafted from British apples and tasted every 20 minutes during its distillation process. The brand aims to showcase the quality and versatility of vodka to modern spirits drinkers.

Dutch Barn Vodka Founder and CEO Chris Fraser commented: “We are very proud of the reaction Dutch Barn Vodka is getting from global markets, and as we continue to develop our distribution and offering we want to tell our story to a much wider audience. That includes all the duty free and travel retail channels. We are delighted to have partnered with FreeWorld Brands to kickstart our travel retail journey.”

B Corp certified, Dutch Barn Vodka is committed to making planet-friendly choices and has been carbon neutral since day one. Its trademark brown glass bottles were chosen because they use a higher percentage of recycled glass and are made in Yorkshire, cutting down transport emissions and paving the way for a new gold standard in sustainable vodka production.

Sean McNaughten of FreeWorld Brands stated: “We are very proud to be partnering with Dutch Barn Vodka, Chris, Ricky and the team. Dutch Barn Vodka has so much to offer, and really is a brand that we see flying in all parts of the duty free & travel retail world.

“We look forward to presenting Dutch Barn Vodka and the brand’s ambitious plans to the world of duty free, starting with the TFWA [World Exhibition, Green Village L57] in Cannes in the first week of October.”

