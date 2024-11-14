Management of DF&TR employees part of discussion at CEETRA Forum

By Luke Barras-hill |

The CEETRA Forum agenda assumed a strong regional focus, covering topics such as managing international teams and unboxing the latest trends in consumer behaviour in Central and Eastern Europe (CEE).

Attendees to the Central and Eastern European Travel Retail Association’s (CEETRA) Travel Retail Forum on 7 November were given lessons on workforce management as part of a data-rich programme.

Franck Tourtois, Partner at ACM Poland, presented the results of a bespoke study conducted for the association on how companies in Poland have managed the increasing share of Ukrainian employees – Poland’s workforce now includes more than one million Ukrainians.

High turnover rates and difficulties in communicating and establishing common values have raised concerns for many travel retail companies in the region, found the study.

Fostering more open communication, pursuing an active integration strategy, training managers and being proactive in supporting a diverse workforce given the language barriers were among the recommendations.

Appearance from Lech Wałęsa

The CEETRA Forum, which took place in Gdansk, Poland, included appearances from m1nd-set’s Peter Mohn and Anna Marchesini; Michał Paszota from Podole Wielkie Distillery; Martijn Steur of Kinetic Consultancy; and Julie Lassaigne of the European Travel Retail Confederation (ETRC).

Nobel Peace Prize Laureate and former President of Poland Lech Wałęsa addressed delegates, commenting on the recent US election and political discourse.

M1nd-set Owner and CEO Mohn offered a passenger traffic update that pointed to numerous airports being more than 12% ahead of their pre-Covid numbers.

Shopper insights revealed that the in-store experience is now considered more important than any price advantage offered by duty free.

Data collected showed that average spend in the CEE region is $99 should the customer interact with a staff member, compared with $64 when they did not.

A study on Gen Z shoppers outlined that the segment is less easy to influence and tends to have clear expectations towards brands and shopping experiences.

Andrzej Milaszewicz, Chairman of Lagardère Travel Retail Poland, welcomed CEETRA Travel Retail Forum attendees to the European Solidarity Centre, located in the historic shipyard.

‘De-coupling processes’ at airports

Novelties must be designed to appeal to Gen Z, according to m1nd-set Head of Business Development Anna Marchesini, and appeal to their desire for self-belonging, expressing opinions and supporting organisations that are ethical, green, and inclusive.

While a significant number of customers make impulse purchase decisions in-store, 50% conduct research beforehand on social media.

Martijn Steur of Kinetic Consultancy argued that given airport retail operates in inflexible infrastructure environments, operators should de-couple processes where possible and instead scale-up using modular solutions.

He drew on examples of best practices through digitalisation, advocating for centralised receiving and distribution centres to reduce bottlenecks in re-stocking, while keeping staff present on the shop floor .

In addition, activities such as food preparation kitchens could be moved outside the secure areas to eliminate the need for airport badges at the same time as freeing up premium space.

Julie Lassaigne, Secretary General of ETRC, updated attendees on the impact of the EU elections on key personnel and policies.

She listed each Commissioner-delegate from the CEE region, their priorities and open questions, which set the stage for an alignment between CEETRA engagement activities in each of the countries and ETRC activities in Brussels.

Circling back to the US election results, Lassaigne reminded everyone that Andrzej Duda, President of Poland, has made the strengthening of US-EU cooperation a top priority for the Polish presidency of the EU, beginning 1 January.

Attendees also heard from Michał Paszota, owner of Podole Wielkie Distillery, who summarised his experience entering the duty free channel.

Most popular

Middle East

DDF strengthens senior management team with key appointments

Dubai Duty Free has further strengthened its senior management team with the appointment of...

Europe

Nora Norway announces partnership with Nina’s Little Angel Foundation

Nora Norway has announced its exclusive collaboration with Nina’s Little Angel, becoming the...

International

Bacardi listed among top companies for women by Forbes in 2024

Ranking for a third year in a row on the prestigious list, the 2024 placement puts Bacardi at...

