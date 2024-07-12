Elizabeth Arden partners with Avolta for Stockholm Arlanda activation

By Benedict Evans |

Elizabeth Arden has partnered with Avolta to create a high-profile ‘Travel With Arden’ activation at Stockholm Arlanda Airport Terminal 5. The event is running from 1-31 July, and follows similar successful travel-themed installations in Alicante Airport and Paris Orly.

To further boost brand visibility, the airport activation is complemented by a Spa Zone pop-up concept, which made its debut at the location, which will remain for the duration.

Harnessing Arden’s ‘Red Door’ treatment heritage, this Spa Zone offers passengers a choice of two free express beauty services.

Arden noted is the first brand selected by Avolta to collaborate on this type of concept.

The first service invites travellers to choose a personalised Ceramide Capsule. On-site beauty advisors then assist passengers to select the best Ceramide Capsule for their skin’s specific needs, and demonstrate how to apply it.

The second service is the ‘Eight Hour Beauty Fix’, which uses the brand’s Eight Hour Skin Protectant to provide a four-step beauty refresh for brows, cheekbones, cuticles and lips.

The Arlanda ‘Travel With Arden’ activation covers 12sq m, and has been designed to showcase Arden’s travel retail exclusives and best-sellers, incorporating a comprehensive sampling initiative.

Members of the Red By Dufry loyalty scheme are also eligible to enter a competition to win a six month supply of Ceramide capsules.

In addition to a free Ceramide capsule, Arlanda passengers who spend a minimum of SEK700 (€61.50) on Arden products will receive a gift-with-purchase exclusive beach bag.

“We are excited to build on the momentum of our ‘Travel With Arden’ campaign with this latest airport activation and Spa Zone pop-up at Arlanda,” noted Céline Moittié, Marketing Director EUTR for Elizabeth Arden, who added: “We know that this concept helps to convert browsers to shoppers, by boosting footfall, engagement and penetration. Importantly, we have curated our high-quality portfolio to ensure that there is something to appeal to all passenger demographics – and every budget.”

The Arlanda ‘Travel With Arden’ activation is being supported by an integrated Emotion+ 360° campaign across various Avolta online and offline channels and divisions, including in-store digital and traditional displays, paid and organic social media, the retailer’s Reserve & Collect website, and the Red by Dufry loyalty programme communications.

“We are excited to launch this vibrant activation at Arlanda in collaboration with Avolta,” commented Elizabeth Arden Romane Pinede, Brand Manager Prestige EUTR.

“By implementing the comprehensive 360° Emotion+ communication campaign, we will reach customers through in-store media and online platforms. Our goal is to capture the attention of all passengers and make Elizabeth Arden’s counter a must-visit destination whenever they travel,” added Pineda.

