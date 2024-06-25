Emma Hardie skincare launches with Aelia Duty Free at London Luton Airport

By Faye Bartle |

Emma Hardie

Travel retail is a key growth channel for Emma Hardie.

British skincare brand Emma Hardie is now available at London Luton Airport with Lagardère Travel Retail’s Aelia Duty Free.

Travellers can shop a selection of the multi-award-winning range, including travel kits and the best-selling Moringa Cleansing Balm.

More day-to-night skincare heroes available at the location include Protect & Prime SPF30, Plump & Glow Hydrating Facial Mist and the new Vitamin C Radiance Gel Moisturiser.

The range is described as ideal for travel, gifting and self-treating.

“It’s such a big opportunity to capture the attention of a new audience; the launch into Lagardère Travel Retail’s Aelia Duty Free will give Emma Hardie a huge platform to continue increasing international brand awareness within the travel retail arena,” said Jasleen Babraha, Head of Travel Retail and International.

“Over the last year, the brand has been able to explore new channels and territories and drive growth by investing in unique 360 marketing to support all launches, making the travel channel a key growth strategy for the brand.”

Emma Hardie

Some of the best-selling products from Emma Hardie.

Founded in 2009, born from the brand’s cult Lift & Sculpt Facial, Emma Hardie is an internationally known independent skincare brand with over 40 beauty awards to its name.

It is known for its natural, cruelty-free beauty products featuring targeted botanical ingredients.

