Travel retailers in Germany are capitalising on the 17th UEFA European Football Championship, which is taking place from 14 June to 14 July 2024, to deliver an array of themed activities and retail offerings to fans.

There are 10 cities staging matches – Berlin, Cologne, Dortmund, Düsseldorf, Frankfurt, Gelsenkirchen, Hamburg, Leipzig, Munich and Stuttgart – culminating with the final in Berlin on 14 July, at which 71,000 fans will be in attendance.

Close to 2.3 million tickets were allocated to fans for the sporting mega event.

The airlines of Lufthansa Group have recorded around 200,000 additional bookings for flights to the venues of the championship, with numerous additional flights added to the schedule, especially to and from Great Britain.

As a case in point, more than 100,000 passengers are expected to fly between Manchester and Germany during the three weeks from 11 June while Ryanair has added over 2,000 extra seats for England fans travelling to games.

We take a look at some of the vibrant campaigns being kicked into high gear for football fans.

Frankfurt Airport focuses on ‘fun and memorable’ fan moments

Frankfurt Airport has launched a Euros inspired campaign designed to celebrate the matches and create memorable and fun experiences for fans.

There’s a variety of special offers available via the airport’s online shop, as well as in its brick-and-mortar stores.

Departing and transferring travellers can keep up with all the action thanks to designated public viewing areas (there’s seven in total, including three located airside).

Football themed attractions inviting passengers to test their skills include the goal-wall shooting game and the XXL free kick mannequin challenge (to knock over the mannequin with the ball). Both of these gamification elements offer the chance to win top prizes.

More highlights at the hub are well-known ball artists and lookalikes performing football tricks.

Plus, there’s a football ticker providing up-to-the-minute information on goals scored and gameplay on more than 500 screens around the airport.

“We definitely want to make sure that everyone at Frankfurt Airport clearly feels the unique excitement that this major sports event is generating in Germany,” said Karl-Heinz Dietrich, Fraport’s VP of Retail & Properties.

“Fans won’t miss any of the action while traveling, and the time they spend at the airport will be a thrilling experience.”

To further amp up the celebrations, more than 2,000 retail employees have been provided with original football jerseys for a national team of their choice to wear during the championships.

Heinemann captures spirit of championship with multi-faceted campaign

Gebr. Heinemann has launched activities and promotions aimed at travellers seeking special products and keepsakes that capture the spirit of the tournament.

The sentiment has informed its ‘Summer United – Get together. Cheer together’ campaign, which has rolled out in several Heinemann outlets in Europe, including at Frankfurt, Hamburg, Düsseldorf, Berlin, Budapest and Vilnius airports.

Partners for the campaign are Campari with Aperol, Euroitalia with DSquared2, Diageo with Tanqueray and Nestlé with KitKat – each of which have dedicated placements and visibility within the campaign environment, at the POS and digitally.

Gamification plays a key role. As such, in-store activations include an interactive goalie game giving travellers a chance to test their goalkeeping skills.

There are various prizes and vouchers up for grabs, supported by local promoters. Plus, freestyle artists have been recruited to showcase the best skills in the shops.

Online, there is a Heinemann championship coach guiding Heinemann x ME members (the Heinemann loyalty programme) through the championship, with advice and entertainment.

Heinemann is utilising landing pages, newsletters and push notifications to get in touch with football fans and provide a platform for its partners to attract attention.

Inspired by the 11 players on the pitch, Heinemann x ME members are also receiving an 11% discount coupon.

The travel retailer is also communicating to its loyalty members in Germany with newsletters and postcards prompting them to take advantage of its home delivery service.

In many stores (Berlin, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Bologna, Budapest, Vienna, Istanbul Oslo, Copenhagen, Bergen, Billund and more), Heinemann and Coty are also offering a football promotion for the Boss Bottled Triumph Elixir fragrance.

READ MORE: Coty extends Boss Bottled collection with new Triumph Elixir fragrance

The Euros is also being reflected in Heinemann’s regional assortment with a variety of merchandise (such as clothing, souvenirs, the UEFA Euro 24 Mascot Albärt).

“With the Euro range, we want to bring the excitement of this major event into our stores and be surprising,” said Tobias Bechinger, Sales Director Western Europe for Gebr. Heinemann.

“For Euro 24, we joined forces with the supplier, Fanatics, so we will be able to bring the right merchandise into the store.

“We have also shown during similar events in the past that we can be flexible and quickly put together a suitable offer and create the right sense of place.

“In the food sector, we offer EM-specific products that inspire our customers. These include, for example, the Golden Shoe Whisky or other products such as Niederegger in a football edition or Ritter Sport chocolate in special German edition.”

Düsseldorf Airport gripped by football fever

Düsseldorf Airport (DUS) has been taken over by ‘football fever’ with special offers and activities in shops and restaurants.

Weeks before the start of the Euros, football inspired content was posted across the airport’s social media channels.

Additionally, the championship mascot, Albärt, made several appearances at the airport, and starred in an engaging DUS film celebrating the tournament.

Even the airport’s marshallers got into the spirit with a game of ‘car football’, with many other airport employees joining in the fun.

Just before the championship kicked off, passengers had the chance to win flight tickets for their entire family by participating in a goal wall shooting contest in the terminal.

Furthermore, the new interactive Sportsplace activity area opened in the landside shopping mall with a big screen showing many of the championship matches live.

For the duration of the Euros, passengers and employees at DUS can take part in various activities to win shopping vouchers or treats from the airport’s partners.

The shopping experience has been enhanced with special offers and football-themed promotions in shops and eateries.

At Heinemann’s Duty-Free Shop in pier B, for example, customers can take part in the Digital Goalkeeper Challenge that tests their goal-keeping skills in an interactive game.

Alongside DUS’ established shopping partners, a pop-up partner is also offering the latest trendy trainers.

Finally, there’s entertainment greeting arriving passengers, from the football freestyler in the light check-in hall to fan face painting.

READ MORE: Pernod Ricard joins forces with Avolta on new Chivas Regal promotion

READ MORE: Qatar Airways and Qatar Duty Free to sponsor ‘Match for Hope’ event

READ MORE: Qatar Airways and HIA score with football-themed fun for AFC Asian Cup