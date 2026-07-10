EXCLUSIVE: ETRC outlines advocacy priorities; highlights impact of the EES rollout

Image Credit: Ivan Marc/Shutterstock.

In this exclusive interview, Julie Lassaigne, Secretary General of the European Travel Retail Confederation (ETRC), brings us up to date with the key priorities on the radar, from the impact of the EES on non-aeronautical revenue to advocacy becoming more data-driven, proactive and collaborative.

W hat are the biggest regulatory threats currently facing the European travel retail sector?

Lassaigne: The biggest challenge is the risk for travel retail to become caught within broader regulatory debates that are not always designed with our channel in mind including serving an international customer base and cross-border mobility. The cost of compliance, not only financial but also operational, often disproportionately impacts travel retail suppliers and retailers.

Whether we are discussing sustainability legislation, packaging requirements, consumer protection measures or restrictions on specific product categories, policies that fail to recognise these distinctions can create disproportionate compliance burdens and unintended economic consequences for retailers, brands but also the wider transport and tourism ecosystem.

Which advocacy priorities are demanding the most attention from ETRC this year?

Our priorities are centred on ensuring that travel retail remains properly understood and appropriately represented in European policymaking. This includes engagement on sustainability and packaging legislation, discussions around excise and customs frameworks, evolving consumer policies, and the implementation of regulations that affect international passenger flows and retail operations.

Recently, we wrote to the European Commission to highlight the negative impact on non-aeronautical revenue due to the full implementation of the EU Entry/Exit System (EES) at European airports. Passenger delays at borders mean that once through security, passengers have no time, nor desire to shop (or eat) on arriving airside.

We therefore support flexible and pragmatic rollout of EES especially with the summer season just ahead of us.

Where do you see the greatest disconnect between policymakers’ perceptions of duty-free and the realities of the business?

One of ETRC’s priorities is demonstrating the sector’s broader economic value and ensuring that policymakers recognise travel retail as an important contributor to airport revenues, connectivity, employment and tourism competitiveness across Europe.

One common misconception is that duty-free and travel retail is simply a discretionary retail activity operating in isolation. In reality, our sector forms an integral part of the transport and travel ecosystem.

Revenue generated through travel retail supports airport infrastructure, route development and passenger services. In many cases, non-aeronautical revenues help airports remain competitive and reduce pressure on airline charges. Policymakers do not always appreciate the extent to which travel retail contributes to the financial sustainability of airports and, by extension, European connectivity. The same goes for maritime transport with cruise and ferry lines which are very dynamic sectors in some parts of Europe.

Image Credit: TR Consumer Forum 2026

How has ETRC’s advocacy approach evolved in response to today’s more complex political environment?

The policy landscape has become more interconnected and significantly more complex. As a result, our advocacy has become increasingly data-driven, proactive and collaborative. The objective is to ensure that travel retail is part of the conversation before policy positions become adopted – even if policy-makers do not always views exemptions favourably.

We work more closely with industry partners and place greater emphasis on evidence-based policymaking. We are also investing more resources in demonstrating the economic, employment and sustainability contributions of the sector – with the launch of our economic impact study last year for example.

Are there areas where the industry still needs to become more aligned in its messaging to regulators?

Overall, the industry is increasingly aligned, but there is always room to strengthen our collective voice. We need to continue presenting a consistent message around the economic contribution of travel retail, the importance of proportionate regulation and the sector’s commitment to sustainability.

Regulators are most receptive when they hear the same core messages from retailers, brands, landlords and industry associations. Consistency strengthens credibility and improves the industry’s ability to influence outcomes. I am convinced this was what made the MOP4 campaign last year a resounding success for our industry.

What role should retailers, brands and airports play in supporting collective advocacy efforts?

Advocacy is most effective when it reflects the entire ecosystem. Retailers, brands and landlords all have valuable perspectives and evidence that can help policymakers understand how proposed regulations affect real businesses, employees and consumers.

Industry stakeholders can support advocacy by sharing data, participating in consultations, engaging with national and European policymakers, and helping communicate the wider economic and social value of travel retail. A coordinated industry voice is far more powerful than individual interventions.

If your organisation is not a member of your local or regional association such as ETRC, now is the time.

Are policymakers sufficiently recognising the economic contribution of travel retail to aviation and tourism ecosystems?

There is growing recognition, but more work remains to be done. Policymakers generally understand the importance of aviation and tourism, yet the specific role played by travel retail is sometimes overlooked. Don’t forget as well that policy-makers change frequently, and we sometimes need to start (almost) from scratch sometimes.

Travel retail generates employment, supports airport investment, enhances passenger experience and contributes to destination attractiveness. At a time when Europe is focused on competitiveness, connectivity and economic growth, these contributions deserve greater visibility within policy discussions – also the role of our channel in promoting Europe as a touristic destination.

I recently represented ETRC at a high-level Strategic Dialogue on the EU Sustainable Tourism Strategy organised by EU Commissioner for Tourism and Transport Apostolos Tzitzikostas. One of the points we highlighted was that through a strong ‘Sense of Place’ approach, travel retailers operating across European airports, ports, ferry routes and cruise lines promote European brands and local craftsmanship – showcasing European excellence worldwide.

Image Credit: 2026 ETRC Business Forum

How is ETRC helping members navigate increasing sustainability expectations from regulators and consumers?

Sustainability has become a central issue for all sectors, including travel retail. ETRC supports members by monitoring regulatory developments, facilitating dialogue across the industry and sharing best practices.

Our role is also to help ensure that sustainability policies are practical, effective and compatible with the realities of international travel. The industry is committed to reducing its environmental footprint, but successful implementation requires regulatory frameworks that are both ambitious and workable.

How are geopolitical tensions and economic uncertainty influencing ETRC’s priorities?

The travel retail industry operates at the intersection of commerce, travel and international connectivity. Geopolitical developments, supply chain disruptions and economic uncertainty have reinforced the importance of resilience and predictability. Businesses need stable regulatory environments to invest, plan and grow.

These factors also highlight the value of maintaining efficient international travel and trade flows. ETRC is therefore focused on policies that support competitiveness, preserve passenger mobility and avoid unnecessary barriers that could undermine recovery and long-term growth.

Which emerging policy issues should travel retail stakeholders be paying closer attention to now?

The industry should closely monitor developments related to sustainability regulation, packaging and waste legislation, digital policy initiatives (applications of AI in particular), evolving customs and border processes, and discussions affecting key product categories.

At the same time, broader debates around European competitiveness, transport policy and tourism strategy will increasingly shape the operating environment for travel retail. The industry must remain engaged and proactive to ensure that policymakers understand both the opportunities and the consequences associated with future regulatory decisions.

Our responsibility at ETRC is to ensure that policymakers have a clear understanding of the sector’s unique characteristics and its contribution to Europe’s economy. Constructive dialogue, evidence-based policymaking and strong industry collaboration will remain essential as we navigate an increasingly complex regulatory environment.

This feature first appeared in the June 2026 issue of TRBusiness magazine. Click here to read.

Visit TRConsumerForum.com to find out more about the TR Consumer Forum 2026 – and our on-location reporting at TRBusiness.com

READ NEXT: Why helping people arrive better could be DF&TR’s next big commercial opportunity

READ NEXT: TR Consumer Forum – unlocking the potential to generate up to $113bn by 2031