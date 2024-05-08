Fable and World Duty Free launch immersive Heathrow exhibition

Fable, the independent single cask Scotch whisky has launched an immersive exhibition experience at Heathrow Terminal 5, in conjunction with UK travel retailer world Duty Free.

It showcases artwork and whiskies from a fable instalment centred around the Ghost Piper of Clanyard Bay, a set of five whiskies which harken to the story of an old Scottish folk tale.

The Fable exhibition includes full animation of signature artwork from artist Hugo Cuellar, as well as an extensive collection of the label artwork, illustrations, and a sampling of the single cask and blended malt whiskies from the range.

Holly Fleet, senior contentainment manager for World Duty Free at Heathrow Terminal 5 said “The team at Fable have created a visually stunning display and exhibition in the contentainment spaces within our World Duty Free store, and combined with the promotional mechanics they have included alongside their wonderful whiskies, this will be a highly effective activation.”

Fable’s exhibition experience will run until the end of May at Heathrow Terminal 5, and coincides with a digital content and advertising campaign at London Gatwick South, Glasgow, Edinburgh and Aberdeen airports.

Passengers can choose a limited edition print from the art wall to take away in a gift box with any Fable purchase.

There is also a specially commissioned London edition illustrated print by Hugo Cuellar available in the Terminal 5 gallery.

Cuellar will also be present on the 18th of May (World Whisky Day) to sign prints in person.

Finally, as part of the Whisky Festival, Fable content will run across dozens of digital screens, advertising positions and flight information screens in all of the Heathrow terminals.

Calum Lawrie, marketing director of Fable Whisky, added: “We wanted to create a striking and extraordinary world for people to step into and allow them to savour whisky in a new way.

We love the idea of them being able to immerse themselves in our creative storytelling chapters and Hugo’s glorious artwork and even be able to take some of it home.”

