Feather & Down gains UK airport listings with WHSmith Duty Free

By Faye Bartle

Feather & Down

The 50ml products are ideal for hand luggage.

Sleep brand Feather & Down has partnered with WHSmith Duty Free to introduce the range into a variety of the retailer’s UK locations, including Birmingham Airport, Gatwick North, Heathrow T2, Stansted and Manchester T2.

“Feather & Down offers everyday wellbeing, self-care and sleep solutions – our products are the perfect travel companions to aid relaxation, encourage calm and ease an anxious mind whether on the move, travelling for business or staying at a new destination,” said Clare Robertson, Senior Brand Manager, Feather & Down.

Ideally sized for hand luggage, Feather & Down mini’s (50ml) can also be found at Jersey, Heathrow T5, Leeds Bradford, Luton, Southend, Manchester T1, Edinburgh, Cardiff and Aberdeen Airports.

Holidaymakers can choose from a range of travel-sized bath and body products, including the Pillow Spray, Bath Essence, Melting Shower Cream and Body Lotion.

Feather & Down

The Feather & Down range sits within the fast-growing wellbeing category.

The range is infused with a signature blend of lavender and chamomile essential oils, known for their calming and soothing properties, to encourage peace and tranquillity and help aid a restful night’s sleep.

The company says the range can be used to help re-establish a nighttime routine when travelling, ease the effects of jet lag, and encourage a sense of calm while flying.

