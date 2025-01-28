Ferrero ‘Add Your Golden Touch’ digital campaign generates 2.3m impressions

Ferrero Travel Market has reported strong engagement metrics for its recent ‘Add Your Golden Touch’ campaign, which ran at selected European airports from November-December 2024.

At Madrid Airport (MAD), geo-targeted ad placements on Facebook and Instagram attracted 2.3 million impressions, 620,000 unique viewers and an engagement rate of 7% for the period 1-30 November.

A high-profile 360-degree marketing campaign, which also ran from 1-31 December at Paris Orly, Oslo, Luxembourg and Vienna Airports, was bolstered by a tie-up with Uber and Meta.

Travellers that booked an Uber journey to Paris CDG, Paris Orly and Madrid Airport were targeted via curated visuals, info and click-through options through the Uber app at key travel touchpoints as part of a pre-trip stimulus to drive in-store footfall.

Madrid Airport again led the pack, with the ‘Ferrero Rocher Travel Retail Journey’ campaign harnessing more than 8,000 unique riders travelling to the airport using Uber, spending an average of 134 seconds engaging with the campaign, versus the Uber benchmark of 100 seconds.

Other above-average highlights included the swipe rate and click-through rate.

“We are absolutely delighted with the results of our ‘Add Your Golden Touch’ campaign, especially in Madrid Barajas, where our Uber campaign successfully maximised reach and impact,” commented Sergio Salvagno, General Manager of Ferrero Travel Market. “Barcelona Airport also experienced a truly exceptional sales increase. For this key gifting period, we worked hard to create an attractive, travel-oriented offer that really resonated with our audience.

‘Doubling’ of baseline sales in MAD

“Our targeted digital advertising and promotional activity amplified awareness, boosting footfall and spend, and generating strong engagement. We have many more exciting initiatives in the pipeline, and look forward to building on this success as 2025 unfolds.”

The ‘Add Your Golden Touch’ campaign was focused around the Ferrero Premium Chocolate brand and was designed to drive spend while tapping into the holiday gifting opportunity.

Passengers who bought two items from the Ferrero portfolio were treated to a €50 voucher for Booking.com, which could be obtained by scanning a QR code and uploading a receipt to avail of a discount code via email. The voucher was also featured on easyJet boarding passes.

After redeeming their reward, users were invited to discover free seasonal tutorials on making DIY tree ornaments, a golden wreath and a mini chocolate dome cake.

The Madrid activation almost doubled its baseline sales versus the same month in the previous year, while the the promotions at Barcelona-El Prat and Luxembourg Airports also produced ‘outstanding results’, added Ferrero.