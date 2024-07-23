Ferrero Travel Market has partnered with Expedia and TLC Worldwide to offer sports enthusiasts the chance to win vouchers to spend on hotel stays and trips.

The ‘Travel Is An Amazing Sport’ campaign features high-profile activation spaces at European airports focusing on Ferrero’s recognisable brands such as Nutella, Kinder, Tic Tac and Ferrero Rocher.

To mark a summer of sport, including the recently concluded Euro 2024 football finals and upcoming Olympic and Paralympic Games in Paris, shoppers spending €20/$22 at dedicated Ferrero campaign pop-ups can upload their receipt to a digital platform to claim a reward worth €20 in travel credits to book hotel stays.

The credits can be spent on the TLC Worldwide platform, developed with Expedia, through one of the dedicated travel cards that are usable at more than 700,000 hotels around the world.

The campaign ran through April and May at Frankfurt Airport and is due to roll out to other European airports, including Paris Charles de Gaulle (25 June – 26 August), to tap into the excitement around the Olympics and Paralympics.

Ferrero Travel Market says the campaign, which boast eye-catching visuals and interactive elements like basketball hoops as part of sporting competitions, increases global exposure for its brands while highlighting a sense of enjoyment and play.

Sergio Salvagno, General Manager at Ferrero Travel Market, said: “Not only does this campaign tap into our mission to deliver fun and shareable moments for our travelling shoppers, it also creates a unique opportunity for Ferrero customers to further enhance their travel experience with gifts which can be used at hotels around the world.”