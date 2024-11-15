Ferrero Travel Market goes for gold with festive promotional campaign

Ferrero Travel Market has unveiled its new ‘Add Your Golden Touch’ campaign for the 2024 Holiday period. Focused around the company’s key Ferrero premium chocolate brand, the initiative is designed to drive spend and elevate the holiday gifting experience for travellers.

The ‘Add Your Golden Touch’ campaign will run in conjunction with key retailer partners in Paris Orly, Oslo, Luxembourg, Vienna, Madrid and Barcelona airports, from November 2024 to January 2025.

Passengers who purchase two products from the Ferrero portfolio will be eligible to receive a €50 voucher for Booking.com. Participants simply need to scan a QR code and upload their receipt to receive their voucher code via email.

The offer not only encourages passengers to indulge in Ferrero’s iconic pralines, but also inspires them to plan their next travel adventure.

Enhancing visibility and reach

The ‘Add Your Golden Touch’ campaign will be supported by a comprehensive marketing strategy, including media exposure, brand ambassadors, and targeted advertising, to ensure maximum visibility and reach.

In December, the offer will be featured on EasyJet boarding passes for travellers flying from Paris Orly, Madrid, Barcelona and Luxembourg airports. Also in November/December, the initiative will be supported by an innovative digital advertising campaign in partnership with Uber.

Travellers who book an Uber journey to Paris Charles de Gaulle, Paris Orly and Madrid airport terminals will have access to curated visuals, info and click-through options via the Uber app at key touchpoints on their journey.

From November onwards the ‘Add Your Golden Touch’ campaign will be highlighted via online geotargeted ads in Paris, Oslo, Luxembourg, Vienna and Madrid.

“We are thrilled to introduce our ‘Add Your Golden Touch’ campaign this Holiday season,” noted Sergio Salvagno, General Manager of Ferrero Travel Market. “The Ferrero Rocher premium product portfolio offers the perfect gifts for travellers seeking a touch of luxury and indulgence at this special time of year.”

He added: “We are confident that this offer, which has been tailored specifically to appeal to our travelling consumers, will significantly drive sales and engagement for Ferrero throughout this important commercial period.”

READ MORE: TR Sustainability Week: Ferrero bolsters lineup as Headline Sponsor

READ MORE: Under-exploited biscuits segment a ‘key focus’ for Ferrero Travel Market

READ MORE: Ferrero set to present new biscuit & confectionery launches in Cannes