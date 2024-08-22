Flughafen Wien Group H124 shows strong pax, revenue and earnings

Flughafen Wien AG, which owns Vienna Airport, has reported increases in passenger volume, revenue and earnings for H1 2024.

“In the first half of 2024, the Group net profit rose by 31% to € 108 million, and revenue climbed 14% to € 488m. In 2024, Vienna Airport is also making heavy, counter-cyclical investments of more than €200m,” said Dr. Günther Ofner, joint CEO and CFO of Flughafen Wien AG.

These investments include work on the Southern Expansion terminal project, construction of a new hotel to begin in September, and 350 KW electric charging stations from August.

“We are flying from record to record: The first half-year already developed very well, with passenger growth of 7.9% in Vienna and 10.1% in the Flughafen Wien Group, but summer passenger traffic is really taking off,” noted Mag. Julian Jäger, joint CEO and COO of Flughafen Wien AG.

In July 2024, the Flughafen Wien Group (Vienna Airport, Malta Airport and Kosice Airport) reported a strong rise in passenger traffic to 4,406,820 travellers (+7.7% vs. July 2023).

“We are very optimistic with respect to the entire year 2024, and expect more than 39 million passengers in the Flughafen Wien Group and in excess of 30 million at Vienna Airport. With the new Southern Expansion terminal project, we are now taking the next leap in quality into the top league of international airports,” added Jäger.

The largest investment projects at Vienna Airport included €33.5 million for the Southern Expansion terminal project.

A total of € 28.2 million was invested at Malta Airport in the first six months of 2024.

January to June 2024 at a glance

Passenger traffic at Vienna Airport showed a considerable increase in the first half of 2024 compared to the first half of 2023.

From January to June 2024, the Flughafen Wien Group (which consists of Vienna Airport and the international strategic investments in Malta Airport and Kosice Airport) reported a 10.1% rise in passenger traffic in the period to a total of 18,721,110 travellers.

The Flughafen Wien Group (Vienna Airport, Malta Airport and Kosice Airport) reported a similarly strong 9.6% rise in passenger volume to 23,127,930 travellers in the first seven months of 2024.

Vienna Airport registered an increase in the number of passengers it handled to 14,386,331 (+7.9%). The number of flight movements climbed to 109,692 starts and landings in the period January to June 2024.

Vienna going global

The total number of passengers at Vienna Airport flying to destinations in Western Europe in July 2024 climbed to 1,130,160 (+6.0% from July 2023), whereas Eastern European traffic in July 2024 rose to 311,606 passengers (+5.2%).

Passenger traffic to North America equalled 60,257 travellers, up 10.9% from the prior-year month, and the number of passengers flying to Africa increased to 34,963 (+15.6%).

Passenger volume to the Middle East totalled 94,055 travellers in July 2024 (-12.6%), and the number of passengers flying to East Asian destinations climbed to 56,611 (+20.4%).

Its other airport operations fared well too, as Malta Airport recorded strong year-on-year growth in passenger volume to 951,861 travellers (+12.2%) in the month of July 2024, already 19.2% above the pre-crisis level of 2019.

Kosice Airport also reported an increase of 35.1% from July 2023 to 130,863 passengers, showing a significant rise of 36.1% from the pre-crisis year of 2019.

Revenue and earnings development

In H124, the Flughafen Wien Group generated revenue of €488.4m, comprising a year-on-year increase of 14.1%.

EBITDA rose to €204.9m compared to the prior-year figure of €138.7m in H123.

H124 revenue of the airport segment climbed from the prior-year period to € 233.9m, and segment EBIT improved to € 58.4 million.

Rest-of-year forecast

Flughafen Wien Group predicted the remaining months in 2024 will see a further upward development of passenger volumes.

The Flughafen Wien Group said it expects total revenue to surpass €1bn by the end of the year, as well as EBITDA of over €400m, and a Group net profit for the year (before non-controlling interests) of at least €220m.

Its total investments are anticipated to surpass €200m, with the group noting the current passenger and financial guidance is based on the assumption that there will not be any additional adverse geopolitical effects or massive restrictions on flight traffic.

READ MORE: Tenant acquisition ‘in full swing’ for VIE expansion

READ MORE: On Location: The Balvenie Fifty Collection hits GTR

READ MORE: Coty’s GTR business “robust” in FY24 with reported net revenue up 20%