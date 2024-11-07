Foreign arrivals to Europe grow 7% in Q3 as European tourism stay resilient

By Luke Barras-hill |

Overall tourist expenditure across Europe is projected to rise 10.3% in 2024 to reach €719.7 billion/$777.7 billion, research shows.

The European Tourism Trends & Prospects Q3 2024 report from the European Travel Commission (ETC) reveals a robust performance in Europe’s tourism market, spurred by a 7% year-on-year increase in foreign arrivals for the period in question.

Prices for international flights in the Euro area decreased in July, but lifted slightly in August as inflation continues to put pressure on tourism businesses and travellers.

As travellers become more price-conscious, there is a marked shift toward value-driven travel experiences, notes the report.

The ETC report offers insights on the performance of European tourism during the summer period and analysis of the region’s latest tourism and macroeconomic developments.

Commenting on the publication of this report, ETC President Miguel Sanz said: “The performance of European tourism in 2024 underscores the sector’s resilience and enduring appeal despite economic pressures. Travellers continue to prioritise holidays, even in the face of rising costs, highlighting the essential role of travel in their lives.

“Following a busy summer, Europe is actively addressing capacity constraints in popular hotspots by redistributing visitors to more diverse destinations. We aim to alleviate the strain on overburdened areas and ensure that the economic benefits of tourism are shared more equitably. European tourism is not just about rebounding; we need to evolve to secure a sustainable future.”

The latest research from the European Travel Commission (ETC) highlights growth of 6% in foreign arrivals over 2019 levels and a 7% increase in year-on-year growth, a resilient performance in the face of inflationary pressures affecting tourism businesses and travellers.

More than half of reporting European destinations have exceeded 2019 foreign arrivals levels, with almost one third up by in excess of 10%, the report continues.

In the southern Mediterranean, Serbia (+34%) and Malta (+32%) – both from a smaller base – led growth, followed by Portugal and Greece (each +19%).

Turkey (+16%) faces rising competition as budget-conscious travellers turn to other Mediterranean destinations due to increasing prices.

Conversely, the Baltics, Finland, Romania, and Slovakia, witnessed declines on 2019 levels ranging from -24% to -11%.

However, year-on-year data in many countries within these sub-regions provides a more promising recovery outlook, albeit at a slower pace than in other areas.

Romania (+12.8%), Latvia (+12.7%), and Estonia (+10.7%) have shown substantial  increases in foreign arrivals compared to 2023 levels.

European air travel demand rose by 3.4% over the summer months despite disruptions caused by cybersecurity issues and strikes.

Frequent air traffic disruptions over the summer in different European countries are likely to have dampened the recovery across the region, adds the report.

Most popular

rss
image description image description
International

Travel Retail Awards 2024 photo gallery now live!

From holding up those trophies with pride to first-class networking in a superb setting – all...

image description image description
Asia & Pacific

APTRA confirms second conference to be held in Mumbai in April 2025

APTRA has confirmed that the next APTRA India Conference will take place at the Trident Hotel...

image description image description
Europe

Nora Norway announces partnership with Nina’s Little Angel Foundation

Nora Norway has announced its exclusive collaboration with Nina’s Little Angel, becoming the...

image description

In the Magazine

TRBusiness Magazine is free to access. Read the latest issue now.

E-mail this link to a friend

In case you missed it...

left
image description
UPDATED: Avolta 9M results show strong organic growth in 2024 International
image description
Bacardi listed among top companies for women by Forbes in 2024 International
image description
Suntory Global Spirits opens shop-in-shop boutique in Singapore Changi T4 Asia & Pacific
image description
Ghirardelli appoints GTR expansion lead as part of $1bn revenue push International
image description
Fragrance-first strategy shaping how Molton Brown “shows up” in GTR International
image description
Pernod Ricard & Avolta highlight Best Charity Initiative awards recognition International
image description
Coty reveals new scent and body lines for Chloé Atelier des Fleurs in DF&TR International
image description
DFWC quarterly KPI monitor reveals latest traffic and shopping trends International
image description
APTRA confirms second conference to be held in Mumbai in April 2025 Asia & Pacific
image description
Mélanie Guilldou to run Lagardère Travel Retail operations in Saudi Arabia Middle East
right