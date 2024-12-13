Fortnum & Mason has strengthened its visibility at London’s Heathrow Airport with the launch of a new pop-up store at Terminal 4.

The modular designed unit, which will run until September 2025, has been created to resemble travel trunks that have sprung open to reveal treasures from the London-based luxury department store.

A model of a hot air balloon hovers in the centre of the space, encouraging customers to explore products displayed on the inner shelves.

The pop-up houses a variety of celebrated products, including Royal Blend Tea and Fortnum’s Sparkling Tea, Lossus biscuit collection and other biscuits, preserves and sweet treats.

Travellers can also indulge in samplings scheduled on a daily basis, with a rotating offer, while gift seekers able to personalise the labels of the Champagne and Sparkling Tea ranges with a bespoke message.

Gift boxes are available as a portable solution to surprise friends and family, supplemented by digital gift messaging that allows users to record a video message to share with the recipient.

The pop-up marks the 10th anniversary of the company’s first Heathrow location at Terminal 5.