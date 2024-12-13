Fortnum & Mason pop-up at Terminal 4 marks 10-year Heathrow partnership

By Luke Barras-hill |

Fortnum & Mason is bringing a little piece of central London to passengers at Heathrow Terminal 4.

Fortnum & Mason has strengthened its visibility at London’s Heathrow Airport with the launch of a new pop-up store at Terminal 4.

The modular designed unit, which will run until September 2025, has been created to resemble travel trunks that have sprung open to reveal treasures from the London-based luxury department store.

A model of a hot air balloon hovers in the centre of the space, encouraging customers to explore products displayed on the inner shelves.

The pop-up houses a variety of celebrated products, including Royal Blend Tea and Fortnum’s Sparkling Tea, Lossus biscuit collection and other biscuits, preserves and sweet treats.

Travellers can also indulge in samplings scheduled on a daily basis, with a rotating offer, while gift seekers able to personalise the labels of the Champagne and Sparkling Tea ranges with a bespoke message.

Gift boxes are available as a portable solution to surprise friends and family, supplemented by digital gift messaging that allows users to record a video message to share with the recipient.

The pop-up marks the 10th anniversary of the company’s first Heathrow location at Terminal 5.

Most popular

rss
image description image description
International

NOW LIVE: Global Industry Survey 2025

TRBusiness is thrilled to announce that the 2025 Global Industry Survey is now live. The...

image description image description
Europe

Management of DF&TR employees part of discussion at CEETRA Forum

Attendees to the Central and Eastern European Travel Retail Association’s (CEETRA) Travel...

image description image description
Middle East

Overseas Distribution Company announces partnership with BAT

SPONSORED CONTENT: Following the launch of its Dubai office in September, Overseas Distribution...

image description

In the Magazine

TRBusiness Magazine is free to access. Read the latest issue now.

E-mail this link to a friend

In case you missed it...

left
image description
Bowmore unveils first GTR boutique with Avolta at Heathrow T5 Airports
image description
ARI unveils Dublin & Cork exclusive Teeling Whiskey Christmas batch Europe
image description
Cartier launches exclusive collection at DFS Macau store Asia & Pacific
image description
Sydney Airport pop-up underscores 'huge ambitions' for Patrón in AUS Asia & Pacific
image description
The Sustainability Pitch 2024 Session 1: Suntory Global Spirits Travel Retail Sustainability Week
image description
Molton Brown ramps up Christmas gifting campaign at UK airports Europe
image description
Accolade unveils ‘biggest ever brand promotion’ for Da Luca Prosecco Europe
image description
TRSW24 panel: Partnership and communication key to ESG Travel Retail Sustainability Week
image description
Pitches set: Suntory Global Spirits, Ferrero, Kellanova, Rémy Cointreau Travel Retail Sustainability Week
image description
The Shilla Duty Free opens cosmetics and liquor stores at Incheon T2 Asia & Pacific
right