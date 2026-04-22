Image Credit: Fraport

Frankfurt Airport’s new Terminal 3 was officially opened today, bringing 64 retail units on a footprint of 12,000sq m into play at the world’s ninth busiest international gateway. Earlier this week, TRBusiness was invited by Fraport, FRA’s operator, to an in-person preview of the terminal and the architecturally spectacular concourse.

For departing passengers using T3 starting tomorrow – when non-Star Alliance airlines currently in T2 start a gradual move lasting until June – their first hint of the shopping offer will be a walk into a distinctive passageway post-security. Here, very colourful 3D-effect artwork from influential contemporary artist Tobias Rehberger is designed to excite. Art is an integral part of the terminal designed by Christoph Mäckler.

Exiting the 3D tunnel, the first shops in view are a Capi Electronics store and Sunglass Hut. Once inside the concourse, it is relatively easy for passengers to see the other stores and F&B concepts present. The departures lounge, also referred to as the non-Schengen central marketplace, is anchored by an Avolta-operated bar and grill called Origin. Located under a unique futuristic construction, it dominates the space, giving it a relaxed vibe.

Image Credit: Kevin Rozario

Surrounding Origin are 15 retail outlets, plus F&B destinations. On one side, they include luxury and prestige boutiques, including Boss, Montblanc, Polo Ralph Lauren, Weekend MaxMara, Falke, Longchamp, Christ, and a high-quality souvenir shop called Germany On My Mind, whose products include cuckoo clocks and Steiff toys, operated by Wöllhaf Group. The group also has a similar range in a shop called Germany’s Selection in Pier J.

Image Credit: Fraport

On the other side are a Tumi store; Gatezero, the on-trend mixed-category boutique primarily focused on fashion that epitomises ‘cool’; a Lumas art store operated by Media Frankfurt as a test for a year with items starting at €250; Victoria’s Secret run by Turkey’s Setur; and the largest space in the terminal, the duty-free shop operated by Frankfurt Airport Retail (FAR), the joint venture between Fraport and Gebr. Heinemann.

In Terminal 3, both airside and landside, Media Frankfurt also has media billboards that form part of the non-aeronautical strategy. Head of Marketing Angela Markovic said the LED screens in the check-in area are among the largest in Europe, each spanning 120sq m. Across the terminal, the screen portfolio is designed to integrate with the retail environment, creating new opportunities to extend brand visibility.

Image Credit: Fraport

Julia Kranenberg, Executive Board Member & Chief Human Resources Officer, with board responsibility for retail, commented: “The new terminal building is an outstanding setting for presenting brands and concepts. During the selection process, the retail team went out of their way to ensure concessionaires came up with unique designs and unmistakable accents.”

In reference to the German element of the offer, Fraport noted: “We attach great importance to ensuring a shopping experience that also reflects the local culture. We’re therefore showcasing our modern interpretations of ‘typically German’ and ‘typically European’. We’re at the heart of Hesse, Germany, and Europe, and we’re actively emphasising this.”

Debuting at FRA in T3 is the Change Group, which will operate five outlets and 12 ATMs. Under the Prosegur Change brand name, services include currency exchange, international money transfers, and tax refunds. Global Blue also provides a tax refund service at two locations in the terminal.

Two operators for Terminal 3 F&B

The 2,900 sq m F&B offer is split between two operators: Avolta, which has the higher-end units, and Lagardère Travel Retail. As well as Origin with fresh tapas and sushi, Avolta runs another 11 spaces in T3: in the non-Schengen central marketplace, the Schengen pier, and landside. Among those in the marketplace are a chic Italian restaurant named Sofia Loren, German home cooking from Hausmann’s, Asia Street Cooking, and an expected crowd-puller, Brot by Axel Schmitt, well-known in Germany for his expertise in bread‑making.

Image Credit: Fraport

Lagardére TR has 10 spaces in the non-Schengen central marketplace, the non-Schengen pier, and in T3’s arrivals hall, as well as six additional spaces for “travel needs”. In its marketplace food court, which is more casual and family oriented, there are EL&N London units serving up coffee, cakes and other meals, and Burger King. The company also operates a large Relay store for travel essentials that includes a bakery.

Fraport noted that “both companies display an impressive innovative spirit and will greatly enrich the F&B options at the airport”. Kranenberg added: “We are expecting many international guests in T3 and have designed the terminal to meet their needs and provide an incredible experience.”

Nina Kristin Gür, Vice President, Retail Key Account Management at Fraport, told TRBusiness: “We actively decided not to have one master concessionaire for F&B in order to drive competition, quality and innovation. We were very involved in the conceptual planning and offered specific details of what we expected.”

Long-term ties – and extending FAR’s reach at Frankfurt

Many of the T3 retail brands will be familiar to FRA users. For example, Capi Electronics is a long-time concessionaire, as is Christ, which sells high-quality jewellery and watches. Sunglass Hut, Tumi and Longchamp are also well-established at FRA, and the Falke hosiery brand has been present at the airport for 12 years. Following a long break, Victoria’s Secret is also marking its return.

Image Credit: Kevin Rozario

“The offering in Terminal 3 combines innovation with continuity,” explained Kranenberg. “We’re proud to host returning brands and extend our collaborations, some over many years. Fraport has a history of cultivating close cooperation with our concessionaires, supporting the evolution of their business models by jointly developing new ideas and working closely as a team – also in challenging times. We are delighted that so many well-known brands have renewed their commitment to our location.”

With the opening of T3, the FAR joint venture will increase its number of stores from four to a total of 23. The JV has recruited, on an exclusive basis, the Boss fashion label and Montblanc at the new terminal. FAR has also brought Gatezero to Frankfurt, its debut at a German airport. The shop targets young, affluent, lifestyle-inspired travellers with the latest in both luxury and street culture.

Image Credit: Fraport

A deliberately limited landside offer

On T3’s landside, Fraport has prioritised processes to enable swifter check-in and flow of passengers into security. The retail offer is therefore limited to customer essentials. Two of the six convenience stores located in the publicly accessible part of Terminal 3 belong to the Relay chain from Lagardère TR, which also operates two food areas in the arrivals hall. Avolta runs two bars in the check-in area, plus a Burger King, Rewe To Go self-service supermarket, and a sandwich concept in arrivals.

Summarising the entire retail and F&B offer, Kranenberg said: “Our retail areas are exceptional in their diversity and quality. They have been created to make the guest experience in our new terminal one to remember.”

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