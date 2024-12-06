Fraport Group wins concession to operate Kalamata Airport in Greece

Fraport Group has won the concession to operate Kalamata Airport, a 40 year concession term wherein the airport management is expected to begin in late 2025.

As part of a tendering process, Fraport and its Greek partners –Delta Airport Investments S.A. (Copelouzos Group) and Pileas Holdings S.A. (Constantakopoulos Group) – have secured the deal with a bid totaling €45.2m.

The concession covers operation of the terminal and other landside and airside infrastructure, including retail and parking areas.

It will run for 40 years, with operations tentatively set to begin in late 2025, pending final approvals.

By concluding the concession agreement, the operating consortium commits to modernising and expanding the terminal infrastructure at Kalamata Airport, with capital expenditures amounting to €28.3m within the first three years of the concession.

During the 40 year concession period, the Hellenic Corporation of Assets and Participations S.A. (HCAP), also known as Growthfund, will receive additional dividends on top of the concession fees from a ten percent stake in the operating company.

The concession fees, which include the upfront fee, and the dividends will amount to a total revenue of €71.2 million euros for the Growth fund.

Fraport CEO Dr. Stefan Schule stated: “We are delighted to add Kalamata Airport to our Greek portfolio. Together with our partners, we are going to further develop the airport and realize its full potential over the coming decades.”

In 2024, an estimated 330,000 passengers will use this airport in the south of the Peloponnese. This peninsula, renowned for historic sites such as Messene, Olympia, and Sparta, allows visitors to explore ancient Hellas. The landscape includes impressive sandy beaches and mountains that contribute to making the region an exceptional travel destination.

Fraport AG has been active in Greece since 2017, successfully operating 14 regional airports.

