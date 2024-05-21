Fraport sees strong revenue growth in Q124 despite strikes, adverse weather

In the first quarter of 2024, the number of passengers in Frankfurt Airport increased by 10.4% compared to the previous year to approximately 12.5m passengers. Operations were impacted however by multi-day strikes by different trade unions in the first three months of 2024.

Those 12.5m passengers equate to around 85% of the pre-crisis level in 2019, and Fraport noted the overall positive traffic development and price effects led to an increase in revenue from airport charges, aviation security charges, infrastructure charges, and ground services.

“Frankfurt Airport was impacted by strikes on several days in the first three months of 2024. Some 600,000 passengers were affected by the strikes in addition to weather-related cancellations,” noted Stefan Schulte, CEO of Fraport AG.

In spite of these adverse effects, the new business year got off to a good start. This was, in particular, attributable to growth at our Group airports outside Germany, with many of them exceeding pre-crisis levels again,” commented Schulte.

Revenue and EBTIDA

Group revenue reached €890.2m (£760m), a 16.3% improvement year-on-year (Q123 saw £653m revenue).

In Frankfurt alone, retail and parking revenue increased by £5.5m, and in the first quarter of 2024, revenue in the aviation segment (as a whole) amounted to £226m.

This was above the level in the same period of the previous year by €38.9m.

At £181m, Group EBITDA was £46.4m above the level in Q123. At £110.84m (+11.4%), depreciation and amortisation increased, in particular at the Frankfurt site and in Lima.

This led to a Group EBIT of £70.84m (Q123 EBIT was £35.8m).

IFRIC 12 is a framework for the application of IASB frameworks (International Accounting Standards Board) to service concessions of financial and/or intangible assets.

Fraport AG noted its operating expenses increased primarily due to higher concession charges related to increased traffic volume and higher personnel expenses.

Adjusted for IFRIC 12, operating expenses increased by £52.9m to £513m. At a value of £181m, Group EBITDA in the reporting period was above the value of the previous year (Q1 2023 Group EBITDA was £135m).

Cash flow from operating activities increased to £137m (Q1 2023 saw £71.6m) as a consequence of the increase in operating result.

Traffic and growth

Overall, the Fraport Executive Board described the operating and financial development in the reporting period as positive and maintains its overall forecasts for FY24.