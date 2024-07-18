From fairway to runway: Loch Lomond drives The Open golf LEPs into duty free

Independent Scotch distiller The Loch Lomond Group is cementing its alliance as the Official Spirit of The Open Championship with activations in airport retail throughout July.

In support of this year’s 152nd Open Championship (14-21 July), which is taking place at Royal Troon Golf Club in Scotland, Loch Lomond Whiskies is amplifying its profile at three major airports: Glasgow, Glasgow Prestwick and Edinburgh with two limited releases dedicated to The Open.

Travellers can sample The Open Course collection (£290/$376 RSP) plus The Open Special Edition 2024 (£45/$58 RSP) and unique cask finishes.

The Open Special Edition 2024 single malt whisky is crafted in collaboration with golf ambassador Colin Montgomerie to commemorate the 152nd Open at Royal Troon.

Aged in American oak and finished in Chardonnay wine casks, it offers notes of honey blossom, orchard fruit and toasted oak, graduating to a subtle smoky finish.

The limited run sku features Montgomerie’s signature, making it attractive to golf fans and whisky aficionados alike.

Meanwhile, The Open Course Collection is a rare 24-year-old single malt Scotch whisky distilled using Loch Lomond’s unique straight neck pot stills alongside traditional swan neck stills to showcase the distillery’s craftsmanship.

Matured in American oak and finished in Manzanilla sherry butts, the whisky boasts a complex profile with notes of baked apple, nutmeg, marzipan and toasted oak.

Limited to 4,500 bottles globally, the collection will appeal to collectors and connoisseurs alike.

“We are thrilled to leverage The Open’s global appeal to reinforce Loch Lomond Whiskies’ positioning as a dynamic force in the world of premium Scotch whisky,” stated Luke Maga, Managing Director – Global Travel Retail, Loch Lomond Group.

“The partnership allows us to connect with millions of fans through unique experiences and offers a platform for our hugely popular annual release of Open limited edition whiskies.”

Each year, Loch Lomond Whiskies introduces exclusive editions linked to The Open to reflect the prestige of the occasion while offering whisky enthusiasts and collectors sough-after expressions that celebrate the spirit of the sport.

The distillery’s partnership with The R&A dates to 2018, affording exposure to one of the world’s most heralded sporting events broadcast to 600 million households across nearly 200 countries.

Loch Lomond extended its partnership last year to include Ben Lomond Gin as the official gin of The Open.

Ben Lomond Gin and Loch Lomond Whiskies will also support this year’s AIG Women’s British Open.

“Our ongoing partnership with The R&A and The Open Championship holds immense significance for Loch Lomond Whiskies,” added Colin Matthews, CEO of Loch Lomond Group. “It not only aligns with our commitment to excellence but also provides a global showcase for our exceptional range of whiskies to enthusiasts worldwide.”

TRBusiness is on location at Royal Troon this week for this year’s 152nd Open Championship and aims to bring you further commentary and reaction from Loch Lomond Group in due course…