DF&TR staff at Milan Airports gain ‘next-level’ CX training for Chinese shoppers

2.0 & Partners has delivered its Chinese Excellence Academy workshop for frontline staff at Italian airport group SEA Group.

The Chinese Excellence Academy workshop ran on 21 November courtesy of 2.0 & Partners Head of Customer eXperience Management – Italy Erika Gianni, Content Developer Simin Liu and Customer eXperience Management Project Manager Roberta Coletta.

The Chinese Excellence Academy offers online and offline workshops, crafted by industry experts, for the DF&TR sector.

These are designed to assist frontline staff in unlocking what 2.0 & Partners calls ‘the next level of service’ for Chinese consumers.

“We are delighted to be bringing this tailor-made and vital training programme to frontline staff at SEA Milano,” said Gianni.

“The return of Chinese travellers is an exciting opportunity for the travel retail sector, but these shoppers’ demands, expectations and willingness to spend has changed and frontline staff must be fully equipped with the insights, techniques and understandings to deliver exactly the service their consumers demand.

Sales and interaction skills

“This course has been crafted by experts to enhance the offer of travel retail staff and we are excited to further our partnership with SEA Milano with this workshop.”

Outbound international travel from China is poised to reach 80% of pre-Covid levels by the end of 2024, according to China’s aviation regulator.

However, evolving and higher in-store service expectations and staff interaction has led to a reduced willingness to spend and therefore requires a tailored and bespoke approach for consumers, argues 2.0 & Partners.

Aside training on cultural nuances to better cater to purchasing behaviours, the course includes insights on effective interaction, including Mandarin and non-verbal communication, and tailored sales techniques.

The programme is delivered in an interactive and immersive manner to help with the rapid absorption of new information and skills, adds the company.

SEA Group manages Milano Linate and Milano Malpensa Airports.

READ MORE: 2.0 & Partners unveils Chinese Excellence Academy e-learning platform

READ MORE: 2.0 & Partners to deliver specialist training event for Venice Airport

READ MORE: SEA Milan Airports and 2.0 & Partners ink CX contract for MXP and LIN