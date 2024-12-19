Gebr. Heinemann and eurotrade strengthen long-standing partnership

By Benedict Evans |

Eurotrade, a wholly owned subsidiary of Munich Airport, is one of Gebr. Heinemann’s largest customers; the partnership dates back some 50 years to the early 1970s.

Gebr. Heinemann and Munich Airport subsidiary eurotrade are strengthening their long-standing partnership with a supply contract, signed on 17 December, for future cooperation at Munich Airport.

Gebr. Heinemann supplies Munich Airport with products from several categories: Liquor, Tobacco & Confectionary (LTC), Beauty and Accessories, Watches and Jewelery for duty free, press & bookstores.

More space added to the current area will be operated by eurotrade when the new Terminal 1 pier opens.

Eurotrade and Gebr. Heinemann are already working closely together on the assortment planning of the new 1.700sq m duty free store.

Besides the supply relations, Gebr. Heinemann and eurotrade also cooperate on the shop floor level, where Gebr. Heinemann supports sales and consultancy via its 100% subsidiary Beauty Consultant GmbH, with more than 50 employees.

At the signing of the contract, Florian Seidel, Chief Sales Officer at Gebr. Heinemann, said: “We have enjoyed a long partnership with eurotrade based on trust and shared values. Together, we have achieved a lot in the past 50 years.

We see potential for the future to expand our service portfolio and create synergies to enable eurotrade to bring the best shopping experience to their customers at the first five-star airport in Europe. At the same time, we at Gebr. Heinemann want to further expand our share of supply by exploiting growth opportunities together with eurotrade and we are paving the way for this with the extended supply contract.”

Sven Zahn, Managing Director eurotrade Flughafen München Handels-GmbH, added: “We have enjoyed an exceptionally long and stable partnership with Gebr. Heinemann.

On the occasion of the new contract, we are optimistic about further expanding our partnership and developing innovative solutions for our customers in the future.”

eurotrade Flughafen München Handels-GmbH is a wholly owned subsidiary of Flughafen München GmbH (FMG) and operates a large part of the retail space at the airport. This includes a total of around 40 shops on 10,000m2 of retail space.

READ MORE: Lagardère swoops for Schiphol duty free contract

READ MORE: “Smart, kind & a strategic mastermind”: Heinemann pays tribute to Garry Stock

READ MORE :Heinemann’s Travel Retail Vilnius wins tender for Vilnius & Kaunas airports

Most popular

rss
image description image description
International

DFS ‘gets the party started’ with holiday campaign across global locations

DFS Group has unwrapped a series of in-store gifting and retailtainment experiences – from...

image description image description
International

GTR industry optimism levels improve in Q3 following sharp decline in Q2

Optimism levels among respondents to the Q3 2024 TR Confidence Tracker, sponsored by Suntory...

image description image description
Indian Sub Cont

Hyderabad Duty Free activates ‘shop & win’ end of year lucky draw for travellers

Hyderabad Duty Free has launched its ‘Year End Bonanza’ in collaboration with IKEA...

image description

In the Magazine

TRBusiness Magazine is free to access. Read the latest issue now.

E-mail this link to a friend

In case you missed it...

left
image description
Freixenet pops cork on Cheers to Life campaign for young adults International
image description
VIDEO Interview: Camillo Rossotto, Avolta, Pt 2 Sustainability
image description
Estée Lauder TR marks 35 years of King Power with exclusive beauty activations Asia & Pacific
image description
QDF partners with Phoenicia LTD on cigar outlets & Casa del Habano pop-up Middle East
image description
Walker's sets up life-sized snow globe with Avolta at Edinburgh Airport Airports
image description
Kellanova sees immense potential for savoury category in GTR International
image description
Nemiroff celebrates swathe of Premier League partnerships in style Europe
image description
The Sustainability Interview: Laurence Pardieu-Duthil, L'Oréal Travel Retail International
image description
Avolta snares JFK T8 retail and F&B concessions to buffer Americas growth The Americas
image description
Helena Rubinstein unveils New York Starry Castle pop-up at DFS Macau Asia & Pacific
right