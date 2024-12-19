Gebr. Heinemann and eurotrade strengthen long-standing partnership

Gebr. Heinemann and Munich Airport subsidiary eurotrade are strengthening their long-standing partnership with a supply contract, signed on 17 December, for future cooperation at Munich Airport.

Gebr. Heinemann supplies Munich Airport with products from several categories: Liquor, Tobacco & Confectionary (LTC), Beauty and Accessories, Watches and Jewelery for duty free, press & bookstores.

More space added to the current area will be operated by eurotrade when the new Terminal 1 pier opens.

Eurotrade and Gebr. Heinemann are already working closely together on the assortment planning of the new 1.700sq m duty free store.

Besides the supply relations, Gebr. Heinemann and eurotrade also cooperate on the shop floor level, where Gebr. Heinemann supports sales and consultancy via its 100% subsidiary Beauty Consultant GmbH, with more than 50 employees.

At the signing of the contract, Florian Seidel, Chief Sales Officer at Gebr. Heinemann, said: “We have enjoyed a long partnership with eurotrade based on trust and shared values. Together, we have achieved a lot in the past 50 years.

We see potential for the future to expand our service portfolio and create synergies to enable eurotrade to bring the best shopping experience to their customers at the first five-star airport in Europe. At the same time, we at Gebr. Heinemann want to further expand our share of supply by exploiting growth opportunities together with eurotrade and we are paving the way for this with the extended supply contract.”

Sven Zahn, Managing Director eurotrade Flughafen München Handels-GmbH, added: “We have enjoyed an exceptionally long and stable partnership with Gebr. Heinemann.

On the occasion of the new contract, we are optimistic about further expanding our partnership and developing innovative solutions for our customers in the future.”

eurotrade Flughafen München Handels-GmbH is a wholly owned subsidiary of Flughafen München GmbH (FMG) and operates a large part of the retail space at the airport. This includes a total of around 40 shops on 10,000m2 of retail space.

