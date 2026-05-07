Gigi by Gassan collection is showcased at Amsterdam Airport Schiphol

By Trbusiness Editor |

Image Credit: Gassan
Gigi by Gassan collection

The collection features rings, necklaces and earrings in 14-carat gold.

Gassan has unveiled its new Gigi by Gassan Diamond Fantasy spring jewellery collection. The range is available at Amsterdam Airport Schiphol and at selected locations in the Netherlands.

The collection features a selection of rings, necklaces and earrings crafted in 14-carat gold and set with carefully selected diamonds, balancing craftsmanship and contemporary design.

The assortment spans both everyday pieces and more statement-led designs, with different diamond cuts – including pear and oval shapes – offering versatility across occasions and personal styles.

The company said the collection is positioned to offer travellers an opportunity to purchase fine diamond jewellery either as a gift, a souvenir, or an addition to a personal collection.

The campaign imagery incorporates a spring-inspired visual identity intended to reflect themes of renewal, lightness and elegance.

Gigi by Gassan designer Giselle commented: “With this new collection, we celebrate the beauty of diversity in diamond shapes – creating pieces that feel both personal and expressive, whether worn every day or for special moments along the journey.”

READ NEXT: Gassan polishes the details to create luxury retail experiences that resonate

READ NEXT: Gassan marks 80 years with global collaborations and renewed TR focus

READ NEXT: Gassan sparkles in Singapore Changi with anniversary diamond collection

Most popular

rss
image description image description
Europe

ON LOCATION: Frankfurt’s art‑led Terminal 3 opens with big retail and F&B push

Image Credit: Fraport Frankfurt Airport’s new Terminal 3 was officially opened today,...

image description image description
International

PeppaRose expands cruise retail across Regent and Oceania

Image Credit: PeppaRose PeppaRose is strengthening its presence in luxury cruise retail with...

image description image description
International

Paradies Lagardère appoints Will Andrews as CFO

Image Credit: Paradies Lagardère Paradies Lagardère has appointed Will Andrews as Chief...

image description

In the Magazine

TRBusiness Magazine is free to access. Read the latest issue now.

E-mail this link to a friend

In case you missed it...

left
image description
TFWA outlines full programme for Asia Pacific Exhibition & Conference 2026 Asia & Pacific
image description
Venchi unveils new travel retail collection and refreshed visual identity International
image description
Yasmin Sheriff to succeed Roderick McOwan at WHSmith North America The Americas
image description
Shilla Duty Free sees profitability return in Q1 2026 Asia & Pacific
image description
Travel Blue to showcase expanded Memory Collections range at Singapore Asia & Pacific
image description
2.0 & Partners partners with VCE for mystery shopping programme Europe
image description
Pringles to spotlight travel retail exclusives at TFWA Asia Pacific 2026 Asia & Pacific
image description
Loacker to boost gifting strategy at TFWA Asia Pacific 2026 Channel News
image description
Bateel expands Dubai Chocolate range with two new flavours International
image description
Update: Speakers & attendees confirm participation Other Stores
right