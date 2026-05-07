Image Credit: Gassan

Gassan has unveiled its new Gigi by Gassan Diamond Fantasy spring jewellery collection. The range is available at Amsterdam Airport Schiphol and at selected locations in the Netherlands.

The collection features a selection of rings, necklaces and earrings crafted in 14-carat gold and set with carefully selected diamonds, balancing craftsmanship and contemporary design.

The assortment spans both everyday pieces and more statement-led designs, with different diamond cuts – including pear and oval shapes – offering versatility across occasions and personal styles.

The company said the collection is positioned to offer travellers an opportunity to purchase fine diamond jewellery either as a gift, a souvenir, or an addition to a personal collection.

The campaign imagery incorporates a spring-inspired visual identity intended to reflect themes of renewal, lightness and elegance.

Gigi by Gassan designer Giselle commented: “With this new collection, we celebrate the beauty of diversity in diamond shapes – creating pieces that feel both personal and expressive, whether worn every day or for special moments along the journey.”

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