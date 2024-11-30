Frankfurt Airport Retail (FAR), the joint venture between Gebr. Heinemann and Fraport, has appointed Gordana Schiel as its new Managing Director, effective 1 January 2025.

Schiel succeeds current MD Richard Hoyer, who will return to Gebr. Heinemann’s headquarters in Hamburg as Vice President Sales APAC & Transition Management.

She takes up her position as a new member of the FAR senior leadership alongside Georg Fuhrmann, who will continue to represent Fraport on the management team.

As a former Managing Director of Heinemann Düsseldorf Duty Free since January 2023, Schiel successfully established Heinemann’s operations at Düsseldorf Airport having won a competitive tender in 2022, marking its return to the location following a 10-year absence.

Florian Seidel, Chief Sales Officer at Gebr. Heinemann, said: “Gordana has proven herself to be an outstanding leader in her career to date. I am pleased to be able to further develop a successful managing director with this appointment at another important location and I am convinced that she will further develop the business in Frankfurt with fresh ideas and a clear focus on customer satisfaction.”

Karl-Heinz Dietrich, Senior Executive Vice President Retail and Properties at Fraport AG, added: “We are delighted to welcome Gordana Schiel to our team. Her expertise and commitment will be crucial to continuing the successful development of Frankfurt Airport Retail. I am convinced that she will make a valuable contribution with her vision and leadership style.”

FAR runs more than 30 shops, including duty free and travel value stores, luxury boutiques and premium brand shops, employing approximately 640 people across a total retail area of approximately 12,000sq m.

READ MORE: Burberry and Frankfurt Airport Retail unveil second store at Frankfurt Airport

READ MORE: Canada Goose opens first airport retail store, landing in Frankfurt with FAR

READ MORE: Frankfurt Airport Retail appoints Richard Hoyer as Managing Director

READ MORE: Heinemann makes bold return to Düsseldorf Airport after 10-year hiatus

READ MORE: Gebr. Heinemann victorious in Dusseldorf Airport duty free tender