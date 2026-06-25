Image Credit: Bacardi GTR

Bacardi Global Travel Retail’s Grey Goose brand and Virgin Atlantic joined forces to celebrate World Martini Day on 20 June, by launching the world’s tiniest martini cocktail, served exclusively at the Virgin Atlantic Clubhouse at Heathrow Terminal 3.

Created with ultra-premium Grey Goose Altius, the Tiniest Tini marks the beginning of a new collaboration between the brand and Virgin Atlantic.

Inspired by the rise of micro-indulgence and small-format serves highlighted in Bacardi’s 2026 Cocktail Trends Report – which also names the Dry Martini among the top 10 cocktails globally for 2026 – the Tiniest Tini aims to bring a playful luxury twist to one of the world’s most iconic cocktails.

Measuring just 25ml, the Tiniest Tini is presented in a miniature martini glass. Clubhouse guests can customise their serve with a choice of tiny garnishes. Options include a lemon twist, red citrus oil, Alpine génépy mist spritzed from an atomiser, and caviar.

Launched on 20 June, the cocktail will be available on selected summer dates. It is available to order via a bespoke boarding pass, alongside a full-size martini menu also featuring Grey Goose Altius.

Bacardi GTR Marketing Director Darragh Ryan commented: “Grey Goose is about elevating the vodka category through exceptional craft, precision and refinement. Collaborating with Virgin Atlantic – a brand known for elevating every journey – felt like a natural fit.

Image Credit: Bacardi GTR

“With the Tiniest Tini, we’re bringing a playful luxury twist to the martini cocktail, reimagining the Grey Goose Altius martini in miniature form. Every miniature detail, from the glassware to the garnish, reflects the same meticulous attention to detail that defines Grey Goose Altius.”

Virgin Atlantic Head of Clubhouses Albert Thomas noted: “At Virgin Atlantic, we’re always looking for ways to elevate the journey before our customers even step on board. The Tiniest Tini is a brilliant example of that – a playful, premium and meticulously detailed martini cocktail experience created exclusively for our Clubhouse guests.

“Featuring Grey Goose Altius allows us to bring something unexpected and distinctly Virgin Atlantic to one of the most memorable parts of the travel journey.”

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