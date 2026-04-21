Image Credit: Halewood Artisanal Spirits

Halewood Artisanal Spirits staged a retail activation at Liverpool John Lennon Airport during Grand National 2026 week (9-11 April), to promote its Whitley Neill Gin and Dead Man’s Fingers brands.

The company has a long-standing history with the Grand National. Racehorse Amberleigh House – which won the race in 2004 – was owned by the Halewood family. Crabbies Ginger Beer, also part of the Halewood portfolio, sponsored the event in 2014, 2015 and 2016.

Delivered in partnership with Avolta, the airport pop-up was designed to capture the excitement of race week while engaging travelling consumers through immersive storytelling and theatre.

At the heart of the activation was a horseshoe-shaped topper emblazoned with ‘Grand National 2026’, alongside references to famous winners including Red Rum, Amberleigh House and Noble Yeats.

Messaging such as ‘Winning Offers’ and ‘National Favourites’ reinforced the celebratory theme, while a digital screen backdrop amplified visibility with brand content. Reinforcing the race theme, brand ambassadors were dressed in pink and black jockey silks.

Image Credit: Halewood Artisanal Spirits

Halewood Artisanal Spirits Global Travel Retail Director Eamon Prunty commented: “This activation at Liverpool John Lennon Airport during Grand National week is a strong example of how a clear, well-executed retail concept can deliver real commercial impact. In the week of the activation, we saw a +19% uplift in sales versus the previous week, highlighting the lasting impact of the campaign.

“Even more encouraging was the year-on-year growth, with Dead Man’s Fingers up +25% and Whitley Neill Gin achieving an exceptional +72% increase. These results underline the power of simple yet highly engaging activations that resonate with travellers at the right moment.”

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