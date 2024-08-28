Haribo ‘Giant Wheel of Fortune’ HPP graces Paris Orly shopping aisles

By Luke Barras-hill |

German soft gummy confectioner Haribo has activated a new campaign with Lagardère Travel Retail at Paris Orly Airport.

The ‘Giant Wheel of Fortune’ high-profile promotion (HPP) celebrates the brand’s latest travel retail product launch, ‘Giant Roulette’, with physical and digital elements encouraging shoppers to play a game by spinning the wheel instore or interact digitally via a QR code for the chance to win prizes.

Shoppers will encounter colourful in-store displays while those aged 13 and above can access the digital game via QR code to claim goodies in the shop. The digital platform provides additional Haribo content.

Haribo enthusiasts can pickup the travel retail exclusive Giant Roulette sku, the first time the roulette packaging has been launched in global travel retail.

It features selection of chewy fruit gums with a mix of five pocket-sized rolls in Fruit (2x45g), Sour (1x45g) and Cola (2x45g) flavours.

Spin to win

The addition of the sour flavour reflects ‘the remarkable growth of sour flavours in confectionery, particularly among Gen Z and Millennial consumers, both key targets for Haribo in GTR’, says the brand.

Following the Paris Orly launch, Haribo is planning further HPPs at the likes of Warsaw Airport and in airport locations in Argentina later this year.

Travellers can spin the Giant Wheel of Fortune to win a Haribo-branded cotton bag or Haribo luggage tag embossed with the famous Goldbear, while Goldbear minis are being offered as consolation prizes.

Elisa Fontana, Marketing Director, Haribo, stated: “The objective is to increase consumer engagement in the confectionery category and to drive footfall and conversion with a strategy that adds excitement to the shopper journey culminating instore with the Giant Wheel of Fortune, live now with major HPPs with Lagardère at Paris Orly Airport and Baltona in Warsaw.

“We are also investing in additional visibility and brand fun in Ibiza, Mallorca and Copenhagen. In October the campaign moves to Argentina in Dufry [Avolta] stores, to leverage the growing appeal of Haribo in the country.”

 

