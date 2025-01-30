Heathrow Airport addresses UK Chancellor’s promise of third runway

By Benedict Evans |

The Chancellor confirmed that the government will move to review the Airports National Policy Statement (ANPS), which provides the basis for decision making on granting development consent for the proposed runway.

UK Chancellor Rachel Reeves delivered the comments setting out the government’s latest set of reforms to kickstart economic growth, reforms which include support and an invitation of proposals for a third runway at Heathrow.

As reported by TRBusiness, the remarks come after a record year at the UK hub, wherein 2024 saw a record-breaking 83.9m pax, with a forecast for an increase to 84.2m this year.

Reacting to Chancellor Rachel Reeves’s comments regarding expanding Heathrow to drive economic growth, Heathrow CEO Thomas Woldbye said:“We welcome the Chancellor’s support for the aviation industry and recognition of the critical role we play for the economy and in delivering growth across the UK.

Heathrow is the UK’s gateway to growth and prosperity. A third runway and the infrastructure that comes with it would unlock billions of pounds of private money to stimulate the UK supply chain during construction. Once built, it would create jobs and drive trade, tourism and inward investment to every part of the country. It would also give airlines and passengers the competitive, resilient hub airport they expect while putting the UK back on the map at the heart of the global economy. With strict environmental safeguards, it would demonstrate that by growing our economy responsibly we can ensure our commitments to future generations are delivered.

As the biggest airport in Europe, Heathrow is the biggest airport in Europe and the largest port by value with over £200bn of British trade. It is likely any expansion plans would be largely privately-funded, with the intention of delivering significant growth in jobs, trade, tourism and investment across the UK.

There has been consistent pushback on plans for a their runway in recent years, especially from local activist groups concerned over the ecological impact, though as of 2023 Heathrow’s carbon targets were still aligned with those of the UK carbon budgets, and any expansion would have to sit within the limits of strict tests set out in the ANPS on carbon, noise and air quality.

Woldbye continued: “This is the bold, responsible vision the UK needs to thrive in the 21st century, and I thank the Government and Chancellor for their leadership. It has given us the confidence to confirm our continued support for expanding Heathrow.

“Successfully delivering the project at pace requires policy change – particularly around necessary airspace modernisation and making the regulatory model fit for purpose. We will now work with the Government on the expected planning reform and support Ministers to deliver the changes which will set us on track to securing planning permission before the end of this Parliament.”

READ MORE: Heathrow marks record-breaking 83.9m pax in 2024; forecasts 84.2m in 2025

READ MORE: New OAG data offers retrospective on busiest airports in 2024

READ MORE: Copenhagen airport reports 3.1% pax increase for 2024 ahead of centenary

Most popular

rss
image description image description
Europe

Walker’s Shortbread unveils Lunar New Lear activation with Avolta at Gatwick

Walker’s Shortbread has teamed up with Avolta to celebrate the Lunar New Year (the Year of...

image description image description
Middle East

Burberry launches signature beauty collections at Dubai Duty Free

Coty Middle East has launched a showcase of Burberry makeup and signature fragrance collections...

image description image description
International

Johnnie Walker partners with artist James Jean for Lunar New Year design

The new Johnnie Walker Blue Label limited edition design for Year of the Snake is the second such...

image description

In the Magazine

TRBusiness Magazine is free to access. Read the latest issue now.

E-mail this link to a friend

In case you missed it...

left
image description
Nuxe achieves double-digit growth in travel retail in 2024 International
image description
Kreol TR appointed Ritter Sport distributor for select markets in MEA Indian Sub Cont
image description
Ever Rich presents range of limited edition whiskies at Taiwan DF shops Asia & Pacific
image description
Lunar New Year: Incheon Airport predicts 214,000 daily pax record Asia & Pacific
image description
Avolta enters Tunisia with sweep of 15 new airport stores in the country Africa
image description
International pax underpins increase in Perth Airport traffic to 16.9m in 2024 Asia & Pacific
image description
WiTR+ 2025 charity drive to improve educational access in Cambodia International
image description
Coty Travel Retail unveils 'full-fan' effect Gucci Mascara Le Magnétisme International
image description
Zurich Airport passenger numbers reach 99% of pre-covid levels in 2024 Europe
image description
HKIA releases travel accessories tender at its Terminal 1 Departures Hall Asia & Pacific
right