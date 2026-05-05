Image Credit: Heathrow Airport

London Heathrow has reported overall revenue of £844 million (US$1.14 billion) for the first three months of 2026, up +2.3%, supported by higher passenger numbers, a favourable travel mix, and continued growth in premium services and F&B. Retail revenue rose +5.3% to £179 million (US$243 million).

Adjusted operating costs rose by +6.5%, driven by higher staffing, greater IT investment and increased Passengers Requiring Support costs. While lower rates and utilities mitigated some pressures, adjusted EBITDA declined -1.1% to £449 million.

The airport handled 18.9 million passengers in Q1 2026, an increase of +3.7% year-on-year, although it cautioned that geopolitical uncertainty – particularly in the Middle East – could affect performance in the coming months.

Airspace closures in the region have temporarily boosted transfer traffic, but the outlook for the remainder of the year remains uncertain.

Heathrow strengthened its service credentials, climbing five places in the Skytrax Awards and being named the world’s best airport for retail, while maintaining its position as Europe’s most punctual major hub.

Looking ahead, Heathrow plans to invest more than £1.3 billion this year in infrastructure and passenger experience, including upgrades to T4, a new fleet for the T5 transit system, and a new baggage system in T2.

Image Credit: Heathrow Airport

Expansion remains a key priority, with the airport stating that additional capacity is essential to unlock growth, increase route choice and maintain competitive fares.

Heathrow CFO Sally Ding commented: “Heathrow delivered a solid start to 2026 but the outlook is uncertain due to the ongoing conflict. Our passengers continue to recognise the excellent service our teams provide, and we are proud to be rated among the best airports in the world, while remaining Europe’s most punctual major hub.

“However, Heathrow is full. That means fewer choices and higher fares for passengers and missed opportunities for the UK economy. Expansion is about delivering more routes, more competition and ultimately better outcomes for the people and businesses who rely on us.”

She concluded: “Our plan is privately financed, rigorously assessed and focused on value. With the right regulatory framework and government policy in place, we are ready to invest, grow and keep the UK connected to the world.”

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