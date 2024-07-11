Heathrow hits record passenger levels in June; specialist teams meet demand

By Luke Barras-hill |

Heathrow handled more than 260,000 passengers on back-to-back days in June.

Heathrow Airport says 7.4 million passengers passed through its terminals in June as the daily peak hit a new record of more than 268,000 on 30 June.

The London hub received in excess of 260,000 passengers on back-to-back days during the month for the first time in its history.

More than 90,000 Heathrow staff, including specialist teams, are working at the airport to provide support to travellers during the peak summer period.

Team Heathrow colleagues have joined forces on the ‘on time together’ campaign, working together to maximise punctuality during the busiest summer on record.

Newly appointed food and beverage ambassadors are available to signpost passengers to options including the newly launched English wine bar ‘The Vinery’ and all day dining options at ‘Jones the Grocer’, both located in T2.

Elsewhere, coffee lovers can visit the newly upgraded Starbucks at Terminal 5 – TRBusiness was on location for the opening last week.

Thomas Woldbye, CEO, Heathrow said: “June has seen more Heathrow records shattered including serving more passengers in a single day than ever before. I want to thank all my colleagues who went the extra mile to make sure the 268,000 passengers travelling on the busiest day had a smooth, stress free journey. I am thrilled these efforts have been recognised by ACI Europe, highly commending Heathrow in the recent Best Airport awards. We have started summer as we mean to go on.”

READ MORE: Heathrow Airport invites bids for trio of blended essentials units at Terminal 2

Below source: Heathrow.

