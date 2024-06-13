London Heathrow Airport has launched a tender for several blended essentials units in Terminal 2, The Queens Terminal.

Interested parties are being invited to submit proposals for three units, situated in ‘prominent’ landside and airside locations.

The deadline for submissions is latest Friday 30 August.

The preferred bidder will be announced in October with a view to commencing trading from 2025 onwards.

Bidders should align their proposals with Heathrow’s much-touted commercial strategy – Digital, Experience, Space and Offer (DESO), according to a statement sent to TRBusiness.

Equally, the proposals should offer evidence they can serve high passenger volumes, drive operational excellence and deliver best service and assortments to passengers, the airport continues.

Heathrow says the tender presents an opportunity to trade at the ‘most connected airport in the world’.

One-decade anniversary

Stephanie Pears, Head of Category, Heathrow Airport said: “From adaptors to apples, shampoo to suncream, travel essentials sit at the very heart of our customer proposition. To deliver on our vision of being an extraordinary airport fit for the future we must get the fundamentals right, setting passengers up for success by catering for their essential wants and needs.

Terminal 2 celebrates 10 years of operations this summer having served more than 148m passengers since opening in 2014.

This month, it reported that a record 81.5m passengers travelled through its terminals in the 12 months to May 2024.

Speaking to TRBusiness in an exclusive interview for the Top 10 Airports report in the June/July e-zine, Fraser Brown, Heathrow Retail Director commented: “We’ve had a record number of new openings in Q1 both on the retail and F&B side and that is testament to the hard work the retail team have put in at Heathrow to ensure that despite the tax position, we are still making clear the case that Heathrow is a great place to be.”

The airport welcomed 7.2m passengers last month, the first time May traffic has exceeded the 7m mark.

The London hub estimates 30m passengers will travel through its terminals this summer and it is forecasting 82.4m passengers in 2024 after revising up its traffic forecast earlier this year.

Questions regarding the tender should be submitted via email to [email protected] by close of business on 12th July 2024.