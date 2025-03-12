Heathrow marks progress towards net zero as demand steepens

A surge in transatlantic passengers has reinforced Heathrow’s spot as the UK’s gateway to growth. Heathrow served more than 5.7m passengers in February, including a 7% increase in traffic to the U.S. and Canada.

There was a spike in interest from winter travellers for destinations across the Caribbean, Italy and Greece. Routes to global business hubs including Delhi, Dubai, Mumbai and Riyadh were consistently taking off with the fewest empty seats.

As demand for more capacity at the UK’s hub continues, Heathrow said it remains committed to providing a boost to the UK economy while continuing to reduce its environmental impacts.

In its 2024 Sustainability Report published last week, it confirmed a 7.5% carbon reduction in the air, and 15% on the ground since 2019, all while serving record passenger numbers, keeping on track for its 2030 targets. More is being done, including Heathrow’s incentive to reach 3% SAF usage this year, 1 percentage point ahead of the Government’s target.

In addition to accelerating decarbonisation, in 2023 the area exposed to higher levels of aircraft noise (55db Lden²) shrank by 18% compared to 2019 and in 2024 the number of late running flights fell, despite being the busiest year ever.

Meanwhile all air quality monitors around Heathrow continue to meet UK pollution limits.

Heathrow CEO Thomas Woldbye said: “Even during a traditionally quiet month for aviation in February, we saw sustained and growing demand to fly and export through Heathrow. As the UK’s gateway to growth, we must meet this increase in demand and do it without compromising our strategy to decarbonise and reduce noise impacts.

While we welcome the progress that’s been achieved alongside our partners, there’s no complacency – reaching net zero as we grow remains vital.”

One month on from announcing Heathrow’s commitment to invest in the UK’s gateway to growth, initial proposals are being developed for the privately funded expansion of Heathrow for the Government to review this summer.

Alongside the Department for Transport and Transportation Security Administration, Heathrow began a One Stop Security pilot in February to improve journeys.

It offers streamlined transfers for passengers on selected routes from North America connecting to the rest of the world.

The agreement strengthens the UK’s hub and is made possible by the world-class aviation security systems in both countries and the support of participating airlines.

READ MORE: Record demand drives Heathrow pax growth despite drop in revenue

READ MORE: The Line launches new London skyline souvenir at Lagardère’s Discover stores

READ MORE: Heathrow unveils vision for upgraded private terminal ‘The Windsor’