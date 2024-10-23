Heathrow ‘super summer’ pushes UK aviation hub to pax record in Q324

By Benedict Evans |

To reflect the sustained record-breaking passenger numbers, the 2024 forecast has been increased to 83.8 million.

Consecutive record-breaking weeks and strong operational performance characterised the summer months. From June to September, 30.7 million passengers passed through Heathrow, bringing the total for the first nine months to 63.1 million.

While Olympic travellers were taking advantage of European city breaks, music stars passing through the UK caused a late summer spike in departures.

Heathrow experienced both the busiest departures and busiest arrivals day in the airport’s history on 24 July and 2 September, respectively.

In the first nine months, Heathrow made £350m adjusted profit before tax. Heathrow’s continually growing passenger base, strong credit ratings and robust liquidity placed it on a sure-footing for the future.

Heathrow added it expected to invest over £1bn into the UK’s hub this year alone, while announcing the return of its World of Opportunity competition had returned; SMEs across every nation and region of the UK are being offered the opportunity to boost their exporting potential.

Grants to fund trade missions and expand international customer base are up for grabs.

Thomas Woldbye, CEO of Heathrow, said: “This summer has tested our colleagues, infrastructure and airlines to cooperate harder than ever before, with record numbers of passengers travelling through the busiest two runway airport in the world. We have risen to this challenge, delivering excellent service with over 91% of passengers waiting at security for less than 5 minutes.

Looking forwards, the Autumn Budget is a prime opportunity to set the aviation industry up for long term success. Backing British SAF through a revenue certainty mechanism and committing to joined up policy making that makes sense for aviation will supercharge Heathrow’s potential to deliver growth and investment for the whole of the country.”

Heathrow also provided an outlook on the financial policies affecting UK aviation, noting that coordinated government policymaking will help maximise the country’s growth ambitions, building on the 100,000s of jobs and £186bn of trade already supported by Heathrow exports.

It also added that continuing to back SAF (Sustainable Aviation Fuel) production in the UK through a revenue certainty mechanism and reforming the regulatory system to promote investment – while keeping passengers at the heart of decisions – will help deliver on the UK Government’s ‘economic growth’ and ‘clean energy superpower’ missions.

