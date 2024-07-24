Heathrow welcomes record 39.8m pax in H124; retail revenue hits £360m

Heathrow Airport has welcomed a record 39.8 million passengers for the six months ended 30 June 2024, with retail revenue reaching £360 million (approx US$465m) for the period – up 11.78% on H1 2023.

Retail income (which includes retail concessions, car parking and other surface access) has been pushed up thanks to the higher number of departing passengers and resilient car parking performance, according to the hub.



The hub’s busiest day was 30 June, with over 268,000 passengers travelling on over 1,300 flights.

High load factors and larger aircraft are driving growth, with key destinations in Asia and the Middle East experiencing more than doubled demand in recent years.

The results come as the hub marks the start of a busy summer season, for which it has a record 90,000 Team Heathrow colleagues on hand to support.

Heathrow says its extra people power is driving strong operational performance, with departures punctuality improving year on year to 72.8% in the first six months of 2024 and over 95% passengers passing through security in less than five minutes.

“Serving record-breaking passenger numbers while continuing to deliver excellent customer service is no easy feat and is testament to the dedication of my hardworking colleagues,” said Heathrow CEO Thomas Woldbye.

“In addition to the nearly 40 million passengers that flew through Heathrow during the first six months, so did 765,000 tonnes of cargo, supporting world leading British industries to access global export markets.

“We are working hard to deliver economic benefits for all of the UK, but this needs to be supported by joined up policy making that prioritises global competitiveness and sustainable growth.

“We are encouraged by the new government’s recognition of Heathrow’s role in powering growth across the country, and look forward to working with ministers to ensure we are firing on all cylinders and retain our global standing.”

Despite record passenger numbers, Heathrow’s aeronautical revenue is down by almost 8%, which the hub says is ‘a result of the CAA’s tight H7 settlement’.

‘We continue to make progress on closing a £400 million shortfall from the settlement, and initiatives aimed at streamlining operations and driving efficiencies without impacting passenger experience or safety have enabled us to turn a £178 million adjusted profit before tax in H1,’ stated Heathrow.

The ongoing campaign on restoring a tax-free shopping scheme for tourists was also referenced.

‘While Heathrow continues to attract new routes and record passenger numbers, competitive drags hang over the airport with bureaucratic tax and border policies pushing passengers to rival European hubs,’ stated the hub.

‘We encourage the new Government to back aviation by taking a coordinated approach to policy making that supports the sector’s long-term competitiveness. Making Heathrow the European hub airport of choice to travel, shop and transfer through is vital to deliver growth for the whole of the UK economy.’

